By Karen Triano Golin
Willow Valley Associates has grown from its inception in 1966 as a small family-owned motel into a hospitality, commercial, and residential real estate company. Five branded hotels, shopping and medical centers, office and residential buildings, and retail and restaurant space comprise their portfolio today.
Their primary emphasis, however, is as a service company. The leadership regards each team member who serves their guests and customers as the heart of the company and extremely important.
A key philosophy statement based on Christian values, respect for others, and the Golden Rule is demonstrated and modeled every day. Willow Valley Associates’ mission is to create great experiences for everyone they touch making their lives better. These core values are much more than words on a statement. They are woven into the behaviors and everyday life at the company.
Employee engagement is measured every two years to help leadership better understand their views, and needs. These ongoing assessments enhance team members’ involvement and aid in the creation of action plans to address any concerns. This self-reflection contributed to Willow Valley Associates’ second place award for Large Companies in LNP’s Best Workplaces survey.
All team members and leadership meet twice a year for information sharing or training. Much of this time allows team members to build relationships, develop camaraderie, share resources, and engage in problem solving. Everyone from supervisor up to the CEO participates in leadership training and development to enhance their knowledge on how to lead and motivate their teams.
Willow Valley Associates plans to continue to explore opportunities within their core competencies of hospitality and real estate. They are currently in the process of developing Willow Valley Crossroads, a commercial property which will showcase a mix of retailers and restaurants.
Upholding the family legacy, now in its third generation as a family business, by attracting the best and brightest candidates and working as a team to achieve continuous improvement is Willow Valley Associates’ focus now and for the future.
This article was originally published in the 2019 issue of Best Workplaces magazine. Best Workplaces is an annual employee survey project administered by LNP Media Group. The goal of the project is to provide companies in Lancaster County with free, benchmarked survey data across 56 dimensions of employee satisfaction. Best Workplaces magazine celebrates companies with the highest survey scores, by size and by industry category.