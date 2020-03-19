Willow Valley Communities’ North Woodshop has been a great place for residents to enjoy hobbies they’ve engaged in for years or pursue a new one. It’s home to talented woodworkers who create not only for their own enjoyment, but also take orders for handcrafted pieces.
Now, in addition to making a unique gift or a piece of furniture, the resident woodworkers are also making a difference.
Through a partnership with the School District of Lancaster, Willow Valley Communities residents have made 16 blessing boxes for schools in Lancaster city. The wooden boxes have a variety of compartments to hold items that many of us take for granted, but that students in need often do without, such as warm clothing, encouraging notes, school supplies and toiletries. Students are invited to take what they need and give when they can.
Willow Valley Communities donated the materials to make the boxes and the schools have held drives to encourage families and teachers to give.
The idea for the blessing boxes came from Jessica Pavelko, wife of Matt Pavelko, a music teacher at Carter and MacRae Elementary School. Her hope was to foster a sense of community and service to one another by giving students a double blessing: the opportunity to receive and to give.
Joining in that joy of giving has been a blessing for the resident woodworkers at Willow Valley Communities as well.