By Anita C. Yoder
While there is a cost associated with hiring a professional interior designer, the investment can save you time and money. An interior designer can help you avoid costly mistakes that might be expensive to correct, all while guiding you through the many selections necessary to complete your new construction, addition or renovation projects. They can also remove some of the stress by helping to keep the project on schedule.
From flooring and cabinetry to plumbing and lighting fixtures, there are many options to coordinate. Outside and interior selections require many important details for your project to look great.
Since most people do not work in construction and design, hiring a designer that reflects your style and taste is important. Communication is critical, so the designer understands your wants and needs. Always communicate to the designer your likes and dislikes along with questions and concerns, but try to keep your mind open to the designer’s ideas and suggestions.
It is very important that you hire an interior designer who listens to you. After all, they are not decorating their own home; they are decorating your home! The finished project needs to reflect you and your lifestyle, not the interior designer’s personal taste.
Knowing your budget is important for both the designer and your wallet. Some customers want something nice within reason, while others want higher end products for their home or workplace. You can have a beautiful home or room regardless of budget.
Just remember, a bucket of paint costs the same no matter what color you choose, but the wrong paint color or selection will cost more when it needs to be replaced. That is one example of how hiring a designer can save you money!
There are different types of designers. Some designers who work for flooring, kitchen or furniture stores generally only work with their store’s products. An independent designer is open to working with local flooring, cabinetry, lighting and furniture stores of your choice, along with local builders and remodelers. There are some designers who specialize in only one area of the home, such as lighting, kitchen and landscape designers.
While HOUZZ and Pinterest are great ways to figure out what you like and don’t like, your rooms and home are different from the pictures on the internet. An interior designer can help you coordinate your wish list, while taking into account those likes and dislikes.
Getting decorating advice from family and friends is an option, but while they mean well, they have their personal tastes, wants and needs for their own homes. Depending on your relationship, it may or may not work. They may get offended if you don’t follow their suggestions or you may feel badly telling them you are not fond of their ideas.
Remember, decorating should be fun! Some people enjoy making their own selections, while others like to work with a professional on their decorating project. Some people who have good taste but little time to resource and coordinate all of the details hire professionals to help them with their projects at their home or workplace.
At Heritage Design Interiors, we customize the design service to our clients. Some of our clients want us to help them coordinate all of the selections, from exterior colors and details to interior flooring, lighting, plumbing fixtures, cabinetry, countertops, appliances, door styles and paint colors. We can guide you from blueprint to window treatments or just offer some decorating advice and answer your questions. We will make your next decorating project fun!
