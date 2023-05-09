Where HEROES Are Made: The Campaign to Renovate and Expand Schreiber

In 1936, our hero Edna Schreiber began helping children and adults stricken with polio relearn to walk. What began as one woman's calling has become a world-class therapeutic treatment center. One thing has remained constant for 87 years: The work by our therapists is where miracles happen every day.

Miracles for kids like Lucas who has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disorder that affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord. To help improve posture, prevent joint stiffness and slow muscle weakness and atrophy, occupational and physical therapies are crucial components to his growth.

Lucas works with therapist Libby (pictured below) on activities to strengthen his trunk and legs. He recently achieved a major milestone - standing on his own for the first time!

Like Lucas, many of the kids who come to Schreiber have received multiple therapies. These services don't exist on this scale anyplace else in central Pennsylvania.

Revenue from program services - primarily reimbursements from Medicaid for therapy sessions - provides the lion's share of our operating budget. They do not nearly cover all of our costs. The services Schreiber provides receive the lowest reimbursement rates on the Medicaid fee schedule. With nearly 95 percent of the children we see covered by Medicaid (regardless of parents' income), Schreiber spends $74 more than we are paid for every hour of service. That means, every time our therapists help a child walk, speak or learn to hold their mom or dad's hand, Schreiber loses money.

Fortunately, our community consistently steps up to fill that gap each year. We are incredibly grateful to all those who have made a difference in the lives of thousands of children and families who depend on Schreiber.

To maximize therapy revenue and reduce our current 500+ wait list, we must operate even more efficiently. A larger renovated facility will make those improvements possible and allow Schreiber to continue providing these essential services - to be a place where heroes are made.

A new three-story addition will create the space for kids to receive the care they need when they need it.

"Our favorite thing about Schreiber is the understanding and commitment to kids with special needs." Lucas's dad, Rick

Please become a Schreiber hero.

Contact Danielle Sunday at 717-393-0425 ext. 108 or via email at dsunday@schreiberpediatric.org to learn more.