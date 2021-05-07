What parents should know about pediatric dentistry

Traveling West to East
Little teeth need special care, which is why pediatric dentist Dr. Alan LaPratt is excited to lead the new pediatric dental team at Smilebuilderz. Dr. LaPratt originally hails from Nevada and most recently worked in pediatric dentistry in Oregon, after a stint in Texas. After so much time out West, why come East?
Dr. LaPratt and his family spent two years in the Bronx, in New York City, during his pediatric dental residency. “We really enjoyed the culture and the historical aspects of the eastern U.S.,” he says. As a result, he and his wife had been hoping to return to the East along with their five children. Smilebuilderz suited Dr. LaPratt perfectly and, after a lot of research, Dr. LaPratt’s wife agreed that Lancaster was just the right spot.
Why Pediatric Dentistry Matters
You might think that baby teeth don’t really matter. After all, they’ll just fall out as your child grows. But baby teeth play a very important role in your child’s healthy development, Dr. LaPratt says. Baby teeth maintain space in the jaw for adult teeth, support the overall arch form of the jaw, and support the development of facial and skeletal structure. For all of these reasons, Dr. LaPratt says, it is critically important to care for baby teeth and keep them healthy and intact until adult teeth push them out.
Dr. LaPratt’s pediatric dentistry residency prepared him for the unique challenges of working with children’s teeth. “There’s a lot of stuff with kids that goes unseen if you’re not looking for it,” he says. “Pediatric dental training helps you understand the normal dental developmental process in children and the ways their teeth and jaws will change over time.”
Ankylosed teeth are one example of a pediatric dental issue that a regular dentist might miss. “Ankylosed teeth are fused directly to the jaw bone,” Dr. LaPratt says. An ankylosed baby tooth can’t move, so it can interfere with normal development of the jawbone and may even block adult teeth from emerging. Ankylosed teeth can also interfere with a child’s ability to chew, swallow and speak. Ankylosed teeth are one of the many special pediatric dental issues that Dr. LaPratt is trained to treat.
Special Needs Kids Get Special Treatment
Special needs children get special treatment at Smilebuilderz. Keeping special needs children relaxed and comfortable is key to their successful dental care, Dr. LaPratt says. “We don’t want dental care to be traumatic for the child,” he says. Dr. LaPratt may offer nitrous oxide to help special needs patients relax. He may even offer anesthesia, especially in cases that require full-mouth dental work on many teeth at once. These approaches work well to ensure that special needs children don’t develop negative associations with the dentist’s office.
The Coolest New Development in Pediatric Dentistry
The most exciting new development in pediatric dentistry is silver diamine fluoride (SDF), Dr. LaPratt says. “SDF is a topical treatment that stops small cavities from growing any larger,” he says. “SDF eliminates the need for a filling, and no one wants to do a filling if they don’t have to.” Dr. LaPratt recommends using SDF for baby teeth with small cavities. He uses this noninvasive, painless approach to cavity treatment whenever possible.
What Every Mom and Dad Should Know
First, the beauty of the Smilebuilderz setup is that all dental specialists are under one roof: general dentists, oral surgeons, anesthesiologists, orthodontists and pediatric dentists. “This means that care is continuous, and all the specialists can confer with each other face-to-face,” Dr. LaPratt says. “This builds trust because I know the specialists personally and can recommend them to parents with confidence.”
Second, it’s important to bring children to the dentist before they turn 1, or about six months after the first tooth comes in, Dr. LaPratt says. “Bringing children in early helps us fix little problems before they become big problems,” he says. “We want to actively engage in preventative care with you and your child.”
Third, Dr. LaPratt says, “Parents should know that they are welcome in the treatment room with their kids.” The presence of a parent keeps kids happy and distracted during their dental visit.
Fourth, Dr. LaPratt says, “Cavities remain the No. 1 issue with children’s teeth. We provide education to parents so that they can help their kids avoid future cavities.”
Finally, the most important thing parents should know is that “we listen to parents,” Dr. LaPratt says. “They know their kids best and we follow their lead to get the job done.”
Getting the best dental care for children truly takes a village.
As we welcome Dr. LaPratt to our practice, we'd like to welcome you to our smile home. At Smilebuilderz, our state-of-the-art campus will provide you with quality care, convivence, comfort, and all the comprehensive services you need. For more information, check out our website or call 717-481-7645