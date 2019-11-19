Get a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Twas the Night Before Christmas, plus a $25 gift card to Wegmans! Twas the Night Before Christmas is The Fulton’s holiday adventure story, a fantastic treat for the entire family. Twas features all your favorite holiday characters, including Rudolph, Frosty, Santa, the Nutcracker and more. Find out which holiday character you are most like by taking this fun holiday quiz. Enter your email at the end of the quiz to be entered for a chance to win the prize.

Presented by Fulton Theatre