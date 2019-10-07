There are many valid reasons why individuals may choose to “age in place” while staying in their own home. “I’m never moving,” some say. “I want to live here forever,” is a sentiment often expressed. The idea of aging in one’s own home has great merit, for sure. But before making the decision to remain in their own home, those considering this option will want to research and prepare for what it entails. And, they will want to put a solid plan in place that will support and protect themselves, their loved ones, and their assets for the best possible long-term outcomes.
If you’re among those making plans to age in place, you’ll want to consider these points:
- Access to Home Care/Personal Care
At some point in the future, you may need assistance with your Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), such as bathing, dressing, and grooming. Therefore, when choosing to remain in your own home, it’s essential to have access to and information about trusted home care aides. This also includes care partners who can assist with transportation and healthy meal preperation.
- Care Coordination
Having a designated professional to work closely with you, your family, and your physician to have the right services delivered to you, if they are needed, will ease the burden of coordinating care.
- Asset Protection
Prepare for life’s uncertainties by putting a financial plan in place. Access to lifetime care plans with comprehensive inflation protection will safeguard you and your assets from the increasing costs of long-term care.
- Social Activities and Friends
Having access to planned activities and a network of friends will help you continue to live a vital, active lifestyle.
- Access to Outside Care
Access to facility-based care, including skilled nursing, may be needed from time to time post-surgery or following a medical emergency.
- Emergency Response System
A response system with 24-hour monitoring will provide ease in accessing emergency care—and the peace of mind that comes with it.
