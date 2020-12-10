What are the best places to work in Lancaster County?

The winners of Best Workplaces 2020 have been announced!
Best Workplaces is an annual employee survey project managed by LNP Media Group and an independent data analysis company, DataJoe.
Best Workplaces provides the power of data to local businesses, at no charge. The data is comprised of employees' anonymous answers to 49 questions that cover critical aspects of the workplace, including culture, ethics, training, pay, benefits, and more. Using this data, businesses can identify areas to celebrate and areas to improve.
Local businesses are vital to people’s lives and to our community. Helping local businesses become best workplaces is the mission of the project.
To produce Lancaster County’s second annual Best Workplaces project, LNP Media Group had the support of four partners: the Lancaster Society of Human Resources Managers, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, Monster.com, and DataJoe. DataJoe is based in Boulder CO and specializes in quantitative research for publishers.
LNP Media Group sought company nominations for Best Workplaces starting in March. By the end of August, 75 companies had been nominated. Survey participation for employees was anonymous in order to ensure employees could answer honestly. Of those 75 companies, 48 achieved a 30% or higher employee response rate. Companies who achieved at least a 30% employee response rate were eligible to be considered for awards by company size, Covid-19 response, and industry. To be considered to win by industry, companies also needed to have at least 5 completed surveys.
Company sizes are: large (201+ employees), medium (101-200 employees), medium-small (21-100 employees), and small (20 or fewer employees).
Industry categories are: Business Services, Dining-Shopping-Lodging, Fun & Learning, Health & Wellness, Build-Make-Deliver, and Money Matters.
Employees rated their employers with scores ranging from 1 - 7: a 1 represented “strongly disagree”, 4 was neutral, and 7 represented “strongly agree”. Over 3,100 employee surveys were received by the end of September. DataJoe created free score reports for each participating company and selected the winners.
The Best Workplaces program will continue as an annual free survey and workplace health analysis to identify companies that are creating strong, healthy workplace cultures in Lancaster County.