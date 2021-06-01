What are the best places to work in Lancaster County?
How does your workplace measure up? How do the results vary by company size and by industry? Every year, Best Workplaces answers these questions and more through a free annual employee satisfaction survey.
Best Workplaces provides the power of employee satisfaction data to local businesses, at no charge. The data is composed of employees' anonymous answers to 52 questions that cover critical aspects of the workplace, including diversity, culture, ethics, training, pay, benefits, and more. Using this data, businesses can identify areas to celebrate and areas to improve.
Local businesses are vital to people’s lives and to our community. Helping local businesses become the best workplaces they can be is the mission of the project.
Sign up your company here.
How does it work?
During the month of June, the nomination form is open for companies to be signed up. Any employee can sign up their company. Companies must be local to Lancaster County and must have at least 5 employees.
After signup, an independent data analysis company, DataJoe, provides each company’s HR person with a link to a secure and confidential employee survey. The company is responsible for sending out the survey link to its employees. Employees have until end of August to rate their company.
In 2020, over 3,100 employee surveys were completed!
Scores, Awards and Celebration
In early October, DataJoe will score the survey responses and provide each company with their free score report. DataJoe will also select winners: companies who achieve at least a 40% employee response rate are eligible to be considered for awards by company size and industry, as well as special awards for diversity and mentorship. See the 2020 winners here.
LNP Media Group will provide trophies and certificates to winners and will create Best Workplaces magazine, published in December. See the 2020 magazine here.
All participating companies are invited to attend our Best Workplaces awards breakfast on Friday morning, December 10th, if Covid conditions permit.
Questions? Contact Sally Reynolds at sreynolds@lnpnews.com.
Sign up your company here.