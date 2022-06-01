What are the best places to work in Lancaster County?

Lancaster County is filled with innovative and exciting local businesses that deserve recognition. How does your workplace measure up? How do the results vary by company size and by industry? Every year, Best Workplaces answers these questions and more through a free annual employee satisfaction survey.

Best Workplaces provides the power of employee satisfaction data to local businesses, at no charge. The data is composed of employees' anonymous answers to fifty-two questions that cover critical aspects of the workplace, including diversity, culture, ethics, training, pay, benefits, and more. Using this data, businesses can identify areas to celebrate and areas to improve.

Local businesses are vital to people’s lives and to our community. Helping local businesses become the best workplaces they can be is the mission of the project.

Sign up your company here.

How does it work?

From June 1 to July 31, the nomination form is open for companies to be signed up. Any employee can sign up their company. Companies must be in Lancaster County and must have at least ten employees.

After signup, an independent data analysis company, DataJoe, provides each company’s HR person with a link to a secure and confidential employee survey. The participating company is responsible for sending out the survey link to its employees. Employees have until end of August to rate their company.

In 2021, almost 3,000 employee surveys were completed!

Scores, Awards and Celebration

In early October, DataJoe will score the survey responses and provide each company with their free report. Companies who achieve at least a 40% employee response rate by September 16 are eligible for awards. See the 2021 winners here.

LNP Media Group will notify award recipients and publish the awards in the Best Workplaces magazine in December. See the 2021 magazine here.

All participating companies are invited to attend our Best Workplaces awards dinner in December.

Questions? Contact Sally Reynolds at sreynolds@lnpnews.com.

