Wellness isn't just for people - it's for their pets, too

Wellness and prevention are an important part of human medicine, and they’ve come to the forefront of animal health as well.

Today, the promise of proactive care is common in veterinary practices, but the delivery is not always equal. Many practices market pricey one-size-fits-all vaccine and diagnostic packages. They may sound good, but they often do not address your pet’s individual needs or your particular situation.

Furdunkin is different.

They’ve not only reimagined pet care in Lancaster County – with a mobile service and an urgent care and surgical center at 1090 N. Charlotte St., Suite 102 – they’ve reimagined pet wellness, too.

Personalized care

Furdunkin’s mobile service allows them to observe the owner-pet relationship at home so they can better advise pet parents on how to create an ideal environment in which their pets can thrive.

“We have been able to observe these pets in their natural environments to identify behavioral patterns and stressors that create unnecessary tension on the pet and the entire family,” says Kristy Bledsoe, who co-founded Furdunkin with partner Jennifer Hufnagle in 2019.

Individualized diagnostics

Furdunkin’s medical team has developed a set of breed, lifestyle and behavioral metrics that help them pinpoint the best course of action from a health, behavior, nutrition and activity perspective.

“There are core recommendations that we make based on the age of a cat or dog and the diseases circulating in our area, but no two pets or owners are exactly alike,” Bledsoe says. “A 10-year-old Lab living with his elderly owner in a condo requires different guidance and support than a 16-week-old Yorkie living with a young family with toddlers in the city.”

Wearable technology

Furdunkin is testing the use of wearable technology to not only monitor chronic diseases but also proactively monitor subtle changes in things like activity and heart rate that could be early signs of disease. Wearables also monitor anxiety levels to help determine the best course of action for behavior modification and training.

“By looking at pets and their parents as an intertwined relationship, we are helping extend the lifespan of these pets, improving the quality of their health across their lifetimes, and setting pet parents up for success across each of their pet's life stages,” Bledsoe says.

Furdunkin is conveniently located by the Franklin & Marshall Practice fields just behind College Square. 1090 N Charlotte St, Suite 102, Lancaster, PA - 717-844-0097