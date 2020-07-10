We Recover: People living new lives after substance use disorders tell their stories

In Lancaster County, recovery is a vital part of our healthy community. About 1 in every 8 people has a substance use disorder, but this is a treatable medical condition with strong chances of recovery with the proper supports and resources. Lancaster Joining Forces and many community partners are working together to prevent overdose deaths and promote recovery. Visit lancasterjoiningforces.org for more information about our community initiatives to prevent overdose deaths. Recovery has a powerful positive impact on people, their families, and our community, as these personal stories attest.
Ivan - "Overcoming addiction has been one of the hardest yet rewarding journeys of my life. It has been one filled with many challenges, heartaches, laughter, and joy. My recovery has given me a new perspective allowing me to live a life beyond my wildest dreams. Through this journey of recovery, I was able to find a relationship with the Loving God of the Bible. I wake every day with a joy that I never knew until I allowed God to transform my life. I have amazing support from both my recovery and Christian family, and the love of an encouraging and supportive immediate family. As a born-again Christian in long-term recovery I seek to be an example to others. Today I can look beyond the self-centeredness and selfishness of addiction and give back what God and recovery has freely given me. I am grateful beyond words for my recovery and the gift of a new life by the Grace of a Loving God."
Philippians 4:13 - I can do all this through Him who gives me strength.
Sophia - "Recovery has taught me there's more to life than merely existing. I've been gifted a purpose in this life and a new understanding of what that is in recovery. Whether it's advocating for recovery in my community to alleviate the stigma or helping the next person find their own pathway to recover, helping others is an important motivator for me to keep striving and leading by example. Recovery is a journey of finding self-love, opportunity and blessings. It has become my second chance at creating a meaningful life and I don't plan on taking that for granted."
William - "Recovery for me is learning from my past of trauma, mistakes & rebirth. To me rebirth is to have a fresh start with all the tools God has given to me. On this journey of recovery, I have learned to love myself, others and to accept myself for who I am. In my addiction I wasn't able to see my own worth. Through my journey I have found my passion into a new career by rekindling my love of makeup. With recovery I feel hopeful for my future on earth."
Martice - "At the end of the road of self-destruction that I was on for so long, after beating myself up so much and becoming weaker while the power that substances had over me became stronger, I finally had the capacity to take an honest look at myself and my life. I was never able to look at myself and see that I had a problem. I always placed the blame on everything and everyone else. I continued to use until I could no longer deny the fact that using and abusing substances was no longer working for me. I could no longer deny how lost I felt, how disconnected from reality I was and the condition my life was in. My recovery and healing process didn’t start until I came to accept reality exactly for what it was and not what I wanted it to be. And since then I’ve experienced a life with true freedom. My life today is far beyond what I could ever imagine due to my personal recovery from substance abuse. Today I’m responsible, employable and reliable. I'm learning new things about me daily. I never knew there was a joyful, hopeful, life with freedom waiting for me after feeling dead for so long. Recovery is a format that God gave to me that gives me purpose when I feel useless and clarity when life seems unclear. “Recovery is my compass to grow as a human being.”
To find treatment and recovery support services, visit Compass Mark at compassmark.org/find-help. Check out the Lancaster Recovery Alliance at lancastercountyrecovery.com for community events and recovery resources. Join us for Recovery Day Lancaster/Recovery Rocks on September 19, 2020 to celebrate recovery in Lancaster County.
