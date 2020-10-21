We Recover: People living new lives after substance use disorders tell their stories

In Lancaster County, recovery is a vital part of our healthy community. About 1 in every 8 people has a substance use disorder, but this is a treatable medical condition with strong chances of recovery with the proper supports and resources. Lancaster Joining Forces and many community partners are working together to prevent overdose deaths and promote recovery.
“Recovery means freedom to me. For so long I believed that I would be held hostage my entire life by my disease. I learned that I had to change everything to get better. It took me a few tries and lots of pain but eventually, on December 17, 2017, I surrendered. I am no longer a prisoner.
— Jennifer
“About 4 years ago I realized my life had to change or I wouldn’t be around much longer. I moved to Lancaster on a day’s notice off a suggestion from someone who wanted to help me. With no idea of what could happen or what to expect - it ended up being exactly what I needed, to let go. Recovery to me is seeing the world with new eyes and a clear mind, being able to accept the good days with the bad days. It means dealing with the consequences of my actions and not running away from my problems. It means I am able to mend relationships with my friends and family, build trust back, and be honest. I used to question myself a lot, wondering if I was doing recovery “correctly” or if there was something I was doing wrong. There isn’t a right or a wrong way. Everyone is on their own path and exactly where they should be in their own journey. There is no finish line to this part of my life and I have to work on it everyday, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.
— Aimee
“I have had the opportunity and second chance to a new life. Recovery has allowed me to build a foundation, seek internal peace, and build support to navigate life in a whole new perspective. It has been a journey and a life changing experience for the better. I have been gifted the chance to mend relationships and to create healthy ones. It allows me the opportunity to help others and diminish the outlook and stigma on addiction. I can show up as a mother today for my two beautiful daughters. I have been blessed with a chance to transform myself through the program. Today my life is full of purpose and has meaning. I am super grateful for the mercy I was granted time again and for the people who never gave up or lost faith.
— Kier
“Not everyone gets a chance to live an intentional life. Simply said, some of us just drift, content with the breeze given. Recovery is an opportunity to live an intentional and meaningful life. The beauty of that gift is it allows you to examine what is truly important to you and go forth with confidence that you’re living a life that makes you happy, and hopefully makes the world a better place. Recovery is an ever growing and expanding view of self discovery through selflessness. It’s in the journey of helping others that we find who we are, and what we’re capable of achieving. There’s a lot I won’t do for myself. There’s nothing I won’t do for my friends or family. It turns out getting sober was on that list. I believe that deep down we’re all fighters. Over time, we are told to pick our battles and save our energy and eventually we stop fighting altogether. For me, recovery is a renewal of my fighting spirit. I often use the metaphor of being on a pirate ship to describe life with the guys in my recovery house and I am honored and blessed to go to battle with some of the bravest, craziest, oddest assortment of people you can squeeze under one roof. Calm seas or crazy storms, we persevere - and we let the sails out and allow the breeze to help. We are the navigators of our destiny. And if you need a ride, just hop aboard - there’s always room for one more.
— Jonathan
Visit lancasterjoiningforces.org for more information about our community initiatives to prevent overdose deaths. To find treatment and recovery support services, visit Compass Mark at compassmark.org/find-help. Check out the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance at lancastercountyrecovery.com for community events and recovery resources.