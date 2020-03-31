Nearly 20% of Americans experience chronic pain, and for many it interferes with their daily lives.
“Pain can be such an overwhelming thing for patients,” says Dr. Jack Smith, the newest member of the brain and spine team at Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster.
Dr. Smith encourages a holistic approach to pain management, and one in which the patient and the medical team work hand in hand on their treatment plan. Patients often don’t realize the important role they can play in managing their own pain, he says.
“A big part of pain management is lifestyle modifications,” Dr. Smith says.
Here are some important ones:
Exercise
Whether it’s a home exercise program or prescribed physical therapy, exercise helps to strengthen muscles, joints and tendons, he says. Since pain may be a limiting factor, consider non-weight-bearing workouts, like pool exercises, that are gentler on the body.
Diet
“Most people don’t think that what we eat or what we do has much effect on our pain, but it’s a big factor in how we process pain,” Dr. Smith says. Certain foods we eat, especially processed foods or foods high in fat, are more likely to produce inflammation, he says. Instead, choose a diet concentrated in fruits and vegetables that have anti-inflammatory components. It can not only help you alleviate pain, but also recover from injuries faster.
Mindfulness
Similar to meditation, mindfulness is a way to reduce stress and focus on something other than your pain. “Taking deep breaths and focusing on your breathing is one way to practice mindfulness,” Dr. Smith says. “You’re focusing on what you’re sensing and feeling rather than focusing on your pain.”
Along with these personal strategies, there are numerous interventional treatments for pain management that can bring patients relief without the need for opioids or surgery.
Among the treatments available at Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster are:
Injections
Often an option for pinched nerves and arthritis in the back or joints, injections come in two forms: an anti-inflammatory to reduce pain and inflammation or a regenerative solution, such as the patient’s own plasma, to help the body recover on its own. The regenerative approach won’t relieve pain any faster; in fact, the opposite is true. “It will aggravate pain early on,” Dr. Smith says, “but it will hopefully lead to a better long-term outcome.”
Neuromodulation
This technique delivers an electrical current to specific parts of the body to change the perception of pain. Primarily for those who have had back surgery, neuromodulation can be effective for anyone who has any type of severe, debilitating chronic pain, Dr. Smith says.
Medial branch block and radio-frequency ablation
Effective in treating arthritic conditions of the back and knee, these techniques destroy nerves to decrease the sensation of pain. “It has better long-term relief than steroid injections,” he says.
Ultimately, Dr. Smith says, the goal is to find the best individual pain management approach for a patient’s long-term success.
“When you can change a patient’s pain,” he says, “you can really help change their lives.”
Argires Marotti offers both surgical and non-surgical pain management treatments and physical therapy for relief from chronic joint, neck and back pain, including groundbreaking techniques involving spinal cord stimulation.