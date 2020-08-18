Water Week Demonstrates that Collaboration is Key to Cleaning Up Our County’s Streams and Rivers

Lancaster Water Week 2020 wraps up its fourth year of barnstorming (in many cases virtually) the incredible streams of Lancaster County. During the week, Lancastrians toured a farm and learned about the connection between soil and stream health. They got their feet wet exploring Lititz Run, Little Chiques Creek, and Climbers Run. They listened while experts gave online lectures broadcast to their kitchens, offices, and back decks–discovering careers in clean water, what it takes to protect a water supply, the vivid world of stream insects, how to design a rain garden, and the history of the Conestoga River. Together this community learned that our waterways are complex, interconnected, and beautiful.
Lancaster Conservancy launched Water Week to bring more attention, action, and funding to the 1,400 miles of streams and rivers in Lancaster County, nearly half of which are impaired or polluted. One thing that Water Week makes abundantly clear is that there are many partners and businesses who care about this very issue. These partners believe that with focused attention and action our streams can be brought back to health, in our lifetimes.
Turkey Hill Dairy, the presenting sponsor since the inception of Water Week in 2017, is a prime example of a local business taking action. At a Water Week online lecture, Turkey Hill Dairy, along with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative, discussed the successful collaboration between the three organizations. Through the Turkey Hill Clean Water Partnership all of Turkey Hill’s milk suppliers receive conservation plans and many secure funding to implement practices that help improve nearby waterways—a win for all involved.
The theme of partnership runs deep in Water Week. The Campbell Foundation, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership supplied the free native trees and shrubs that were given away to community members at events. Planting native trees and plants to create habitat is the number one action step Water Week and its partners encourage to clean up our streams and rivers.
To get involved in future years or to watch recordings of this year’s virtual lectures available on YouTube, please visit lancasterwaterweek.org and reach out to the Lancaster Conservancy for more information. The clean water movement will only be successful because every one of us values water and the benefits those 1,400 miles of streams and rivers bring to our community.