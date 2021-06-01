Water Connects Us All

Lancaster Water Week celebrates its 5th year and showcases the many partners involved in the effort to clean up Lancaster County’s streams and rivers.
Five years after the first Lancaster Water Week, Fritz Schroeder, Sr VP of Community Impact at Lancaster Conservancy, reflects on the growing momentum and awareness around the health of Lancaster County’s waterways. “Dozens of partners are working along streams across the county – planting tree buffers and installing stormwater best management practices on farms, community parks, private residences, businesses, and public right of ways. It’s truly a community movement.” Schroeder makes the point that the issue of clean and clear water is beyond the scope and capacity of any one organization to tackle single handedly.
With over 1,400 miles of streams and rivers, Lancaster County is the largest contributor of harmful amounts of chemicals like nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment to the Chesapeake Bay. “Lancaster Conservancy, as a land trust, plays a unique role in the effort to clean up our waterways,” Schroeder explains. “When we permanently protect the forested land around our headwaters in the eastern part of the county or the creeks and falls along the Susquehanna River, we protect the quality of the water and life in those creeks that depend on shady wooded banks to survive.” Conserving and restoring the dwindling forested lands in the county is key, but the issue of clean water in Lancaster is a sizable problem that needs multiple partners working together to move the needle from impaired to healthy waterways.
Lancaster Water Week, which will be held for a fifth year Friday, June 4 – Saturday, June 12, showcases just how many organizations, groups, businesses, and individuals are involved in the county’s clean water efforts. This includes Turkey Hill Dairy, returning as the presenting sponsor for a fifth year in a row. At over 20 events hosted by groups working on clean water issues locally, regionally, and nationally, Lancaster County residents can volunteer to clean up local streams; learn about herpetology, hydrology, headwaters or the history of the Conestoga; take a class on riparian buffer design; or stomp in Chiques Creek and Climbers Run with the whole family.
Each event during Water Week is a chance to celebrate how the county’s waterways have driven Lancaster’s economic success and how the community can take action to protect them for the future. Direct measurable action is a key component of the message Water Week shares. Participants are asked to pledge to take three simple steps to help improve the health of the community’s streams and rivers – create habitat, protect water, and explore outdoors. Lancaster Water Week provides a free kit of helpful resources, including a free native tree sapling, to help participants stay on track with their commitment to clean water.
At the heart of coordinating the many moving pieces and groups involved in this work the other 51 weeks of the year is the Lancaster Clean Water Partners. "In the past five years, Lancaster has seen the community awareness and partner momentum for clean water soar! Water Week has brought fun and educational events to Lancaster's diverse communities and showed that water quality improvements can be easy and affordable,” said Allyson Gibson, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Programs. “At the Lancaster Clean Water Partners, we're working towards a shared vision of clean and clear water for Lancaster County by 2040. Our communities depend on and deserve clean water for the future of our streams, our health, and our quality of life. Thanks to collaborative events like Water Week, we're getting closer and closer to achieving our goals and beyond."
That is the positive message that all the partners involved in Lancaster Water Week want the community to walk away with at the end of the week. “Yes, we all need clean water to fish, swim and drink, and yes, over half of Lancaster’s streams and rivers are polluted,” said Schroeder. “But there is good news – and that’s what we want to focus on. This is a solvable problem. As a community, we can and will clean-up our waterways when we work together.”
For more information, visit Lancaster Conservancy at lancasterconservancy.org/water-week/