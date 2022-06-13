Vote for Readers' Choice Awards of Distinction

Every year, LNP|LancasterOnline supports local businesses through our Readers' Choice Awards where you, our reader, get to vote for your favorite businesses by type.

That voting is closed for the year, but now is your chance to cast your vote for four special Awards of Distinction:

Favorite non-profit

Favorite minority-owned business

Favorite woman-owned business

Favorite newly-opened (in past 12 months) business

Winning businesses in these categories will get a surprise award at our Readers' Choice awards event! Please cast your vote below, before the end of June.