Virtual Event to Conclude Summer of Duckie

We dubbed this year’s Duckie campaign The Summer of Duckie, and, boy, have we had a fun summer. Even with COVID-19. Lots of great online and social media activities. Great food at our Food Truck Fridays events. And lots of Duckie ticket sales.
Frankly, we didn’t know what to expect when we kicked off our 32nd Annual Rubber Duckie Race campaign in July. We didn’t have an in-person event to plan for September, so we didn’t know how our thousands of Rubber Duckie Race supporters and our friends in the wider community would respond.
As always, though, when we have asked for your help, you respond.
And the fun isn’t over.
There’s still time to buy Duckies. Sales end at 5 p.m. Friday.
And then we’re inviting you to join us Sunday afternoon for our first virtual Duckie event. You’ll hear from a number of Schreiber families, past and present, talking about what Schreiber means to them. You’ll hear music by our friends in the band The Usual Suspects. And you’ll learn the winning ticket numbers, including the winning number for our $10,000 grand prize. We’re lucky to have WGAL’s Matt Barcaro joining us to host the event.
All the fun starts at 1 p.m. this Sunday, and we will be streaming the event live on our Facebook page.
Even though Duckie sales will be closed, you will still be able to support Schreiber. We will be accepting donations throughout the afternoon, and Stauffers of Kissel Hill will match up to $5,000 in donations. We’re hoping your gifts on Sunday will help us reach our goal of $50,000 in Duckie sales for this year.
That would really make it a successful Summer of Duckie for us and the thousands of children we serve each year. So many families rely on Schreiber, and we can only be here for them with your help. Thank you again for all you do.
To find out more, click here