Viktor Yeliohin, Denetsk Ballet bring 'Nutcracker' back to Lancaster for 28th year

The COVID-19 pandemic robbed Lancaster County of many things last year, including a decades-old holiday tradition: the performance of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” by local ballet students and members of the Donetsk Ballet Company of Ukraine.

But the cherished holiday classic is back this year, with four performances scheduled Dec. 3, 4 and 5 at Lancaster Mennonite High School.

Viktor Yeliohin, director of Viktor Yeliohin International Ballet Academy in Lancaster, has choreographed the children’s roles for nearly three decades and took over sponsorship of the performance in 2013. However, his fondness for “The Nutcracker” goes back much further.

Yeliohin grew up in the former Soviet Union, where “The Nutcracker,” like other classical ballets such as “Swan Lake” and “Sleeping Beauty,” was performed year-round and not connected specifically to the Christmas season.

“It’s such a beautiful performance by itself,” he says, “fighting good against evil.”

The story of young Clara, who dreams of a Nutcracker Prince and a battle against a rat king, has captivated U.S. audiences since it was first performed here in 1944. As a member of the prestigious Donetsk Ballet, Yeliohin performed as a soloist in “The Nutcracker” many times and was with the company when it first started touring in the U.S. in 1989.

When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Yeliohin was in Philadelphia and chose to remain in the U.S. He soon was in demand as a ballet teacher and choreographer in Philadelphia, New Jersey and, eventually, Lancaster in 1993. That’s the same year he brought the Donetsk Ballet performance of “The Nutcracker” to Lancaster County.

“Instead of having to go to Philadelphia or different places far away, they can see professional dancers and children from Lancaster County in Lancaster,” he says. “It was convenient, it was better, it was a beautiful production.”

And it was the start of a tradition that is now in its 28th year.

But Yeliohin has brought more than just “The Nutcracker” to Lancaster. In 2010, he realized his dream of opening his own ballet school when the director of the Lancaster Ballet School moved out of its building at 214 W. Grant St. and the landlord asked Yeliohin if he would like the space.

“I was thinking I needed to soon open my school, and I decided I would take it,” he says. “Now looking back I’m glad I did this, and really happy to have my own ballet academy.”

The Viktor Yeliohin International Ballet Academy offers a unique and classical experience that includes professional dancers and students in its productions. In addition to Yeliohin, who holds a degree as professor of choreography from the Ukrainian Academy of Dance, the school also has a faculty of dance professionals.

Four of Yeliohin’s students - Lucy Heitmann, Meighan Dubosq, Kaitlyn Staskel and Alexandra Bube – have been invited to perform next March in Grand Prix Kyiv, an international ballet competition and festival in the Ukraine.

The ballet academy presents a company performance every May to benefit the Releve Non-Profit for Children’s Health, a gala every June and, of course, “The Nutcracker.” This year’s performance of “The Nutcracker” will include professional dancers from Japan, Ukraine and America, along with about 60 students from local ballet schools. Over the years, Yeliohin has expanded the performance with a second act and new children’s roles. This year, he has designed and purchased new costumes for the performance.

“I want the children to feel beautiful on stage and comfortable,” he says. “I’m so grateful for all these children and volunteers for helping me continue this Nutcracker performance.”

And while Yeliohin and his team of volunteers are giving the young performers all the support they need leading up to the performance, what he wants most of all is for the children to have the excitement of seeing large audiences filling the theater to support them, too.

“It will be spectacular,” he says.

“The Nutcracker” will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Lancaster Mennonite High School. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $30 for senior citizens and students, and $25 for the balcony. To reserve tickets, call 610-914-3663 or email vyibanutcrackertix@gmail.com. For more information about the Nutcracker performance, click here. For more information about the academy, please visit vyballet.com