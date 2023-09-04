VeloCity 2023 - Cocktails, Fashion, Silent Auction, After Party and Fun!

Lancaster City Alliance held its first VeloCity fundraising event in 2015 to celebrate all that Lancaster city has to offer in art, culture, food, beverage and fashion. And just like the city itself, the event has been picking up speed ever since.

VeloCity 2023 takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Tellus360, with favorite features from years past, such as food tastings, live performances and the popular cocktail competition and fashion show. This year’s event also brings something new: a silent auction of items donated by local merchants.

There will also be a roving photographer and Hollywood-style photo ops.

“People get dressed up and go all out,” says Anne Williams, director of communications for the Alliance. “It’s really an event to be seen.”

All proceeds benefit Lancaster City Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to improving economic growth and quality of life in the City of Lancaster.

Here’s what to know about VeloCity 2023:

Cocktail competition

The city’s best bartenders go head-to-head on the Tellus360 rooftop and guests vote to see whose creation will be voted the official cocktail of Lancaster city for the coming year.

This year’s lineup includes Arthur Bellachio of 401 Prime, Jimmy Vega of 551 West, Eric Hess of Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House, Rob Mauer of Bar 1888 in Southern Market, Zach Forney of Belvedere Inn, Kyle Riesenberg of C’est La Vie, Alexandra Kastelic of Decades, James Stoltzfus of Passerine, Gabriel DeLeo of The Pressroom Restaurant, Josh Neill of Tellus360, Alex Day of Wyndridge Farm Lancaster and Austin Gryzmala of Zoetropolis.

Liquor will be supplied by Lancaster Distilleries.

New this year: Second- and third-place winners will also receive trophies.

Fashion show

“This year we have a really exciting combination of boutiques and local makers that will be featuring their fashion,” Williams says. “I think there’s a little something for everyone.”

Expect to see hand-crocheted outfits from Hooked ‘n Sewn, screen-printed items from RichStitch as well as fashions available at Pappagallo, The Scarlet Willow and many more - all in a fashion week-style runway production designed by Atomic Design and Shumaker PTD with music by DJ Salinger.

Silent auction

New this year, members of Lancaster city’s merchant community are donating items for a silent auction.

Bid on everything from two hours of bowling for 10 people at Decades to a two-night stay with breakfast for two and parking at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square. There will be plenty of gift certificates, too.

“It’s a great way for VeloCity attendees to experience a store they haven’t before,” Williams says.

Admission

You can experience VeloCity in one of two ways:

VIP admission is $75 and includes early access at 5 p.m., the cocktail competition, silent auction, fashion show, local tastings and an open bar on all levels.

General admission is $25 and includes entry starting at 6:30 p.m., the silent auction, fashion show, local tastings and a cash bar on all levels.

New this year: General admission ticket holders will get late access to the rooftop cocktail competition and an opportunity to sample cocktails.

After party

Once VeloCity wraps up, stick around for a Tellus360 After Party featuring Todd Fulginiti Jazz.

While VeloCity 2023 is a one-night celebration, the funds it raises will have a more lasting impact.

“When you support the Lancaster City Alliance,” Williams says, “you are supporting a clean, safe and vibrant city for everyone.”

For a full schedule of VeloCity events and to purchase tickets, visit lancastercityalliance.org/velocity.