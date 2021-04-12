Using Preventative Care to Improve Employee Health for Lancaster Businesses

It should come as no surprise that healthier employees make for a healthier business. When employee wellness is a priority, workplace productivity goes up and a company’s healthcare costs go down. Achieving that healthy balance is not always as easy as it seems. However, there is a Lancaster-based healthcare organization that is working hard to address this.
Eliance Health Solutions, an organization that offers group health plans backed by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, is closing the healthcare gap by meeting employers and their employees where they’re at – in the workplace.
A local health plan for businesses with 15 or more employees, Eliance Health Solutions takes a proactive, preventative approach to healthcare.
“One of the features that makes Eliance health plans different from traditional insurance plans is the way we are able to directly partner with a local health system. Our health plans offer Lancaster businesses the opportunity to form a partnership with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and a network of physicians committed to improving the health of Eliance members. This direct partnership is beneficial because it helps employers manage medical spend and keeps their employees healthy and on the job,” says Dr. Thomas Overholt, Eliance’s Medical Director.
As a local health plan, Eliance emphasizes the importance of a patient-centered medical home, where a local primary care provider from its own Eliance Preferred Network ensures members have the preventive, wellness and medical care they need to live their healthiest lives.
A cornerstone of the Eliance Health Solutions model is its focus on preventative care rather than reactive care initiatives. Dr. Overholt and a dedicated team of nurses work to ensure that employees who opt into the plan take full advantage of their benefits and receive the care they need to improve their long-term health.
Key preventative components of Eliance health plans include:
• Helping members prevent obesity, hypertension and vascular disease
• Promoting diabetes management through glycohemoglobin tests to measure long-term blood sugar control
• Ensuring members receive colonoscopies, mammograms and cervical cancer screenings for early cancer detection
• Making sure children receive well-child visits
• Providing additional preventative measures, such as immunizations and flu shots
• Ensuring members take full advantage of all the wellness benefits available in their health plan
Through its local, team-based approach, Eliance Health Solutions is working to help employers make positive changes in their workplace so their employees can make positive changes in their lives. The long-term benefits are a healthier, more productive workforce and smarter health plan spending for employers and employees.
To learn more about how Eliance Health Solutions is dedicated to improving the health of the community, please visit eliancehealthsolutions.org/healthplan or call 717-869-3877.