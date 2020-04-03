Upgrading the floor in your home is a project that can instantly elevate the look and feel of your entire space.
But, for many homeowners, taking a project of this magnitude seems too difficult to DIY and becomes too costly after factoring in product cost and installation. Inevitably, upgrading floors ends up on the home project bucket list and stays there for years.
“At Heritage Floors, we’ve worked with many homeowners and business owners who have needed to save money for a long time before they could afford to install the floor that they want,” says Elmer Stoltzfus, owner of Heritage Floors. After seeing this cycle play out time and time again, Elmer knew that he had to find a new product that would fill the gap between low-quality and high-quality brands and make flooring more accessible.
“That’s when we discovered an innovative brand called XL Flooring,” says Elmer. “It’s stylish, affordable, durable and easy to install.” One of Elmer’s recent clients to use XL Flooring is Michael King of King’s Amish Furniture.
“We were 4 weeks out from the opening of our new store and needed a floor,” says Mike. “We checked with Elmer and he recommended XL Flooring for its easy and quick install,” Mike said, “and the floor didn’t disappoint.”
XL Flooring comes in a wide variety of styles and colors from which to choose. Mike decided to go with two colors in the grey family, which he would later use to create an alternating pattern with each row.
Once it was time to get started, Mike said that “the installation process was actually quite simple.” Since XL Flooring isn’t tongue and groove, he was able to easily snap a straight line, glue the areas needed, and quickly fit the pieces together across the floor.
“Once we got to the ends, a utility knife is all we needed to make our final cuts,” Mike explains. After hearing about this process and learning that Mike had 4,500 square feet to cover, we began to wonder just how long this DIY project took from start to finish. Mike tells us that three men were able to cover 4,500 square feet in just a day and a half. “It’s quite simple to install and the average person will find it a breeze,” says Mike.
Perhaps one of the most impressive attributes of XL Flooring is how easy it is to replace the planks if damage does occur.
“We slide furniture around often and the floor is holding up super well,” says Mike.” But if we do damage a piece, we can just pull it up and replace it in literally 10 seconds, as opposed to the traditional tongue and groove style where you would need to start at the edge and take up the entire floor in order to get to your damaged piece,” Mike explains.
Mike’s experience with XL Flooring is exactly what Elmer hopes to share with others who are looking for stylish, affordable options.
“My job is to listen to the needs of my customers, find products that achieve what they’re looking for, then surpass expectations,” says Elmer. “That’s exactly what we’re doing with XL Flooring.”