Up to $1000 reward for info leading to fugitive apprehension

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is looking for assistance in locating David Vazquez, 67, of Lancaster, who is wanted for the rape of a mentally disabled person who was under his care. Vazquez is aware of the criminal charges and has been intentionally avoiding law enforcement officials.

As a result of the investigation, Detective Snader charged Vazquez with one count of rape of Victim with mental disability (felony 1); one count of Sexual Assault (F2); one count of Institutional sexual assault of a minor (F3); one count of Indecent assault (misdemeanor 1); one count of corruption of minors (M1); one count of endangering the welfare of children (M1); and one count of terroristic threats (M1).

Anyone with information about Vazquez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 and ask for Detective Snader or a working detective, or call 911 in case of an emergency. Persons with information can also call Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the apprehension of this fugitive.

https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers.