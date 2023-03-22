Up to $1000 reward for info leading to fugitive apprehension

LNP | LancasterOnline

David Vazquez

H/M/67

900 Block Homeland Drive, Lancaster, PA

58” – 175 lbs.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is looking for assistance in locating David Vazquez, 67, of Lancaster, who is wanted for the rape of a mentally disabled person who was under his care. Vazquez is aware of the criminal charges and has been intentionally avoiding law enforcement officials.

As a result of the investigation, Detective Snader charged Vazquez with one count of rape of Victim with mental disability (felony 1); one count of Sexual Assault (F2); one count of Institutional sexual assault of a minor (F3); one count of Indecent assault (misdemeanor 1); one count of corruption of minors (M1); one count of endangering the welfare of children (M1); and one count of terroristic threats (M1).

Anyone with information about Vazquez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 and ask for Detective Snader or a working detective, or call 911 in case of an emergency. Persons with information can also call Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the apprehension of this fugitive.

https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers.

