Tyson Foods Hosts Job Fair and Food Giveaway Nov 2nd

Tyson Foods will be giving away 35,000 lbs. of free food at a job fair hosted at their facility (403 S Custer Ave, New Holland, PA 17557) on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 from 9am to 2pm.

This event is open to the public—both those who are in need of food and those who are seeking employment are invited to attend.

Those seeking employment can complete an application and interview on the spot.

Starting Pay Rates:

- 1st shift--$17 an hour PLUS $3000 sign-on bonus

- 2nd shift--$19 an hour PLUS $4000 sign-on bonus

Do you want to work 27 hours a week and get paid for 36? Apply Today!

Interested applicants can also apply at: tysonfoods.com/careers

Tyson Foods is an equal opportunity employer.