Turning Small Business Dreams into a Reality

Funding. Revenue. Expenses. There are countless terms a business owner tucks into their toolbox when they start their business – and so many of them have to do with money.

A healthy business has good cash flow, it can weather the ups and downs of accounts receivable, and it can project the months ahead to help make decisions.

But understanding all of that can be overwhelming for any business owner, whether they’ve opened their doors for the first time or they’re years into their journey.

“It’s important to us that we recognize the owners of businesses because we understand the passion, drive, and grit it takes to start and run a successful business,” says Amy Doll, SVP, Chief Commercial Banking and Lending Officer with PeoplesBank. “It’s not easy, but we are here to help them every step of the way.”

Amy Doll, SVP, Chief Commercial Banking and Lending Officer with PeoplesBank believes that small businesses are the backbone of the community, and they are committed to helping them prosper. At PeoplesBank, your business is our business. We don’t just pay interest, we pay attention. We’ve been focused on supporting small businesses for over 155 years by building lifelong relationships and providing distinctive client experiences

“When small businesses thrive, they provide jobs, support families, and create opportunities for economic growth,” Doll says.

While PeoplesBank provides a range of services for businesses — term loans, lines of credit, merchant services, and more — they know that a successful business owner needs more than a brochure with a list of services. They are excited to introduce the Vision Board Experience to their clients. In just a few minutes, the financial mentors at PeoplesBank will help define what is important to you.

"Entrepreneurs need a financial mentor, someone to be in their corner and help them navigate a brand-new world," Doll says. "And that's our mission at PeoplesBank — to help our clients achieve their dreams and live confidently."

