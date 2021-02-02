Try These "Super" Recipes for your Game Day Platter

Millions of football fans will watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Big Game this Sunday, but those traditional Big Game parties will likely look a bit different.
The National Retail Federation’s Annual 2021 Super Bowl Spending Survey found that 186.6 million U.S. adults plan to watch the big game, but only 25 percent planned to host or attend a party, down from nearly 50 percent in 2020.
While COVID-19 may curb your big Big Game party plans this year, don’t let it curb the fun – or your appetite. For many Big Game fans, the food is at least as important as the game. In fact, when it comes to the year’s most popular days for food consumption, Big Game Sunday ranks second only to Thanksgiving, according to the National Chicken Council.
So however you’re watching the big game this year, here are some “super” recipes from Lancaster BBQ Supply to make sure it’s still a celebration.
BLOODY MARY CHICKEN WINGS
Ingredients:
2 pounds chicken wings
1-2 tablespoons lemon pepper seasoning or favorite BBQ rub
1 teaspoon celery seed
2 cups bloody mary mix (Use your favorite brand)
2-3 tablespoons brown sugar (or more as needed to balance out a spicy bloody mary mix)
Creamy Horseradish Dip (see recipe below)
Directions:
Place chicken wings in a large bowl and toss with lemon pepper seasoning and celery seed for a nice starting layer of flavor.
Mix the bloody mary mix and brown sugar together in a different bowl. (Adjust amount of brown sugar for heat and sweetness. Reserve a 1/2 cup of bloody mary mixture to use for brushing on wings during cooking.
Pour the rest of the mixture over the wings and toss. Marinate the wings in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours (or overnight) to allow the marinade to impart a more robust flavor.
Preheat grill or smoker to 350 F.
Put the wings on the grate, occasionally flip and brush with the reserved bloody mary mixture.
Wings should take 40-50 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 185 degrees.
Serve with Creamy Horseradish Dip.
CREAMY HORSERADISH DIP
Ingredients:
1 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt
1⁄2 cup mayonnaise
1 packet dry ranch dressing
1-3 tablespoons prepared horseradish (to taste)
Juice and zest of 1/2 lemon (optional)
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix together.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
BREADED GRILLED CHICKEN WINGS
Ingredients:
12-15 chicken wings
For breading:
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup cornmeal
2 tablespoons favorite BBQ seasoning
2 teaspoons salt
For egg wash:
1 egg
1/2 cup milk
Directions:
Clip off the wing tips.
Mix the egg and milk in one bowl.
In another bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, BBQ rub and salt. Mix well.
For each wing, cover in the egg wash and shake off excess. Roll the wing in the breading mixture and try to cover fully and evenly. Shake off excess, as you just need a thin even coating.
Refrigerate breaded wings for an hour or more to set coating.
Spray (or wipe) cooking grid with oil.
Place wings on oiled grate of a 250 F established fire. Set grate approximately 12-15 inches above the coals.
Close cooker and wait 30 minutes before flipping (assuming fire is low). Once coating has started to set up on side one, gently flip to the other side. Another half hour and they are ready to flip again … CAREFULLY!
After the first hour, start flipping and moving the pieces around as needed.
Cook until internal temperature is 185 degrees.
PORK JALAPENO CHEDDAR BBQ MEATBALLS
Ingredients:
1 pound ground pork
2 teaspoons favorite BBQ rub
2 fresh jalapenos, chopped
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup favorite BBQ sauce
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup plain breadcrumbs
1 egg
1/4 cup cold water
BBQ rub to coat outside of meatballs
BBQ sauce to baste finished meatballs
Directions:
Preheat grill to 275 F.
Mix all ingredients well in a bowl then form meatballs slightly smaller than a golf ball.
Coat meatballs with BBQ rub and place on grill grate. Cook direct at 275 F.
Keep turning meatballs until they are brown on all sides.
Place meatballs on a tray or in an aluminum half pan to finish cooking.
Once the meatballs reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees, baste with BBQ sauce.
At Lancaster BBQ Supply, we are seasoned barbecue competition winners and judges and we know what it takes to make great food. We can supply you with the equipment, fuel and seasonings needed to make your mouth water. For more information call 717-390-9098 or visit our website at https://stonebbqsupply.com/