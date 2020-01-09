Lancaster School of Cosmetology’s student salon and spa is all about affordable luxury, from hair and skin care to specialty massage services. On the first Friday in February, the staff will be joining a nationwide movement to show women why pampering themselves means taking care of their health, too.
Friday, Feb. 7, is National Wear Red Day, part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative to raise awareness about the No. 1 killer of women: cardiovascular disease. Heart disease claims one woman every minute. What’s more, it doesn’t affect all women alike, and the warning signs for women are not the same as men. The Go Red for Women movement advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health, and men and women are encouraged to wear red on Feb. 7 to support that cause.
In its own show of support, the Lancaster School of Cosmetology & Therapeutic Bodywork will offer 50% off all services during a special Color Me Red event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. The event will include mini facials for $7 and chair massages for $5, along with a raffle, door prizes and refreshments throughout the day. All proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association.
