His full name is David Tice Allison, stage name: Tice Allison. He’s a California-born actor who moved to Lancaster County almost a year ago, and it’s not just happenstance that he chose a photo of himself playing Renfield (the fly-eating madman from “Dracula”) for the cover of his book. The book is aptly titled Badass Acting. Because nothing says badass — or Tice Allison, for that matter — quite like a lunatic swallowing a fly.
As an actor who has spent most of his career working in theater, Tice Allison isn’t a household name, but he has earned a worthy list of stage credits over the years, mostly playing characters existing on the fringes of society. As Tice likes to put it, “Creeps and weirdos a specialty!”
Now he’s beefing up his repertoire with two more roles: author and acting instructor.
Last year, burning for change and the opportunity to reinvent himself, Tice left the wine country of Sonoma County, California, and moved to Pennsylvania. “Everyone thought I was nuts to leave the West Coast,” he jokes, “but after tons of research, I discovered Lancaster, and I can tell you moving here was the best thing I’ve ever done for myself.” Tice chose Lancaster for two reasons. Friends and relatives live nearby, for one thing, but more important, Lancaster strikes him as being a vibrant, up-and-coming region for the performing arts. “I get the impression Lancaster could even become a major hub for film and television production.”
Since his arrival on the scene ten months ago, Tice Allison has been a guest presenter at an actor workshop with DreamWrights Center for Community Arts and has appeared in the Lebanon Community Theatre production of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None,” playing the devious Judge Wargrave — no surprise there.
Whether it’s acting in front of an audience, in front of a camera or in front of a microphone, Tice insists all acting is the same, no matter the venue. He wrote Badass Acting with the purpose of helping actors become the best possible performers they can be — badass actors, to coin a phrase. “My goal is to show seasoned theater actors how to shine on stage and young actors how to launch their careers ahead of the rest.”
Tice cannot remember a time when he did not want to be an actor. He pursued his goal of working in film and television while living in Los Angeles, specializing in character acting and studying with some of the best coaches in the business. Eventually, he left that path and began performing on stage. “I am one of the thousands of aspiring actors who, sadly, just didn’t make it in Hollywood,” he says. “But once I found my way onto local stages, I discovered my home, my venue, my perfect place to practice my art, in the wonderful world of community theater.”
Tice Allison’s Badass Acting is a collection of smart essays on the art and craft of acting. Brimming with acerbic humor and drawn from dozens of stories from his decades of stage experience, the lessons derived from these essays are also the backbone for his most ambitious venture yet: The Tice Allison Badass Acting Studio — a school of acting he aims to launch in the heart of Lancaster.
“It’ll start out small,” Tice explains, “with a series of weekend audience-participation seminars; the permanent studio will come later.” He fondly calls these seminars his Badass Acting Revues. “I guess you can say they’re performance art seminars. I don’t just read from the book; I play from it.”
Badass Acting ~ Best Acting Practices for Fun or Fame can be purchased in print and Kindle editions. Visitors can view a video of Tice demonstrating his "Renfield Swallows the Fly" routine, and learn more about the upcoming Badass Acting Revue seminars, which begin mid-April in Lancaster.