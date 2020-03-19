Kinky Boots and Fun Home are both Tony-award-winning musicals launching this spring at Fulton Theatre. Each explore non-traditional issues. But the differences end there. On the Mainstage, Kinky Boots is a wild, laugh-out-loud romp in which working class characters discover we can do more when we work together. In the Studio Space, Fun Home is a more introspective production with just nine actors and a reflective spirit. Although they are very different in tone and scale, both stories celebrate diversity and show how understanding and compassion can change the world.
Fulton Theatre is proud to present the regional premier of the Broadway smash hit, Kinky Boots. Based on a 2006 movie, with joyful, rambunctious songs written for the show by Cindi Lauper, Kinky Boots is non-stop fun, full of big laughs and, spoiler alert, featuring drag queens.
According to actor Kate Fahrner, who plays Lauren in this production, “Kinky Boots helps us see through different eyes. While the drag queens seem at first like drastically different people, we soon come to recognize their similarities to ourselves.” She adds, “That’s life; that’s humanity. We are all striving for the same things, and to keep afloat.”
Fahrner will also play the role of Alison in Fun Home. “It’s based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel of the same name,” she explains. “In this Tony-winning musical, the first Broadway musical to feature a lesbian lead, Alison re-examines her past by looking at her parents through a different light. We all look back at our lives and wonder ‘why did our parents do that?’ It’s not until we are adults that we can finally understand.
Kinky Boots also features Broadway-style dancing. “I’m excited to be working with Kenny Ingram, one of the Fulton’s choreographers,” Fahrner notes. “He brings an incredible energy and effervescence to these numbers.”
“In Kinky Boots I get to sing The History of Wrong Guys, a ridiculously silly song that lets me have fun.“ But Fahrner reports that her favorite number is Let Me Raise You Up. “It’s an amazing moment of everyone coming together. And that’s what we should do in life; raise our fellow humans up instead of telling them what they can’t do. We should be proud of each individual and who they are. This song says that.”
Fahrner has played many roles at Fulton Theatre over the years, including Una in Blackbird, Katherine in Disney’s Newsies, Miss Casewell in Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, and Jovie in Elf: The Musical. “One thing that I’m so thankful for is that Marc Robin (Fulton’s Executive Artistic Producer) sees that I am an actor that can play all these different roles -- that doesn’t always happen in this business.”
She adds, “Lauren in Kinky Boots and Alison in Fun Home are both super strong women who are fighting for survival. Lauren stands up when she’s going to lose her job and says ‘absolutely not!’ Just as Allison says, ‘I’m at a complete stop and I don’t know what to write but I‘m going to fight through it.’”
Fahrner understands the need to fight for her professional survival. “I first worked at the Fulton Theatre years ago when I was Jovie in Elf: The Musical. I had a 9-month-old baby. Marc allowed me to be who I am; a mom with a child. Fulton lifts up actresses who are mothers.” She adds, “Last summer I actually had to turn down a job elsewhere because I asked if my daughter could sleep in a room with me: the answer was no. So, it’s really nice to have a bunch of humans here in Lancaster that are kind.”
In fact, in this production, Fulton Theatre is once again welcoming more than one member of Fahrner family onstage. This time it’s her daughter, Guthrie McLeod Bowman. Guthrie took her first steps at the Fulton and said her first mama and dada here, and will now be making her stage debut in Kinky Boots! playing the role of Young Lauren.
Fahrner concludes, “Both shows are about being proud about who you are. Everyone should be able to be appreciative of who they are and what they do. If we could all do that, wouldn’t that change the world?”
Kinky Boots runs on the Mainstage March 3-April 4. Fun Home runs in the Studio Space May 12-May 31. Tickets are available online at thefulton.org or at the box office at 12 North Prince Street in downtown Lancaster.