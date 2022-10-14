This new refinishing technique is a game changer for hardwood floors

When it comes to boring and tedious, watching paint dry is often the example of choice. But anyone who has had to stain or refinish their hardwood floors knows there’s something worse.

Tom Dux certainly does.

“When you do a standard hardwood floor, whether it's the stain or the finish, you have to wait three to five hours for it to dry before you can put on another coat,” says Dux, the owner of Hardwood Floors of Lancaster.

It can then take up to five days for the floor to properly cure and harden.

Dux knows of one client who used a ladder to get to his bedroom while the floors in his foyer were drying.

In his own home, Dux went through the lengthy process of refinishing his staircase every other step at a time so he could skip over them as he carried his dog upstairs each night.

“If it's your foyer or your kitchen, it means you can’t use that part of your house for three to five days,” he says.

People with wall-to-wall hardwood flooring typically move out of their house during the process and may even end up boarding their pets. They’d need to be out of the house anyway due to the strong odor from the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) used in most stains and finishes.

It’s no wonder many homeowners dread the thought of refinishing their floors.

Now, however, Hardwood Floor of Lancaster is offering a new method of hardwood floor refinishing that promises to be a game changer.

Vesting LED-HardWax Oil is a unique mix of oils, waxes, resins and additives with NO VOCs. When it comes in contact with a hand-held LED light, the finish completely hardens in a split-second, leaving the wood surface instantly resilient, protected against dirt and moisture, and ready for the furniture, kids and pets.

“With Vesting LED, instead of curing by air, it’s cured by LED light,” Dux explains. LED is both safer and less expensive than ultraviolet light.

Floors refinished with Vesting LED are not only beautiful, but highly resistant to wear and easier to maintain. The product also makes it possible to touch up localized damage to the finished layer, unlike polyurethane finishes, where fixing a scratch often involves refinishing the whole floor.

Best of all, Vesting LED’s quick-acting formula means less inconvenience for homeowners, who traditionally need to stay off their floor until it properly cures and hardens – a process that usually takes a minimum of two to five days. With Vesting LED, the process can be completed in hours. Actually, 500 to 600 square feet can be completely sanded and refinished in one day, not three days.

The faster drying time also means you don’t have to move all the furniture out of a room.

“You can do half the room, move the furniture and do the other half,” Dux says. “It’s immediately dry.”

Hardwood Floors of Lancaster recently used the Vesting LED technology to restore the old hardwood flooring and staircase at the historic White Chimneys estate in Gap. Curing the stairs with a hand-held light allowed residents to use them within 15 minutes.

“You can cure one or two or three stairs and hit it with LED light and say, ‘Now you can go up the stairs,’” Dux says. “That’s why they label it a game changer. Without any additional cost to the homeowner, it’s going to speed up installation. We can cure the finish and when we leave it doesn’t matter if the kids come and run across it. It’s already cured.”

