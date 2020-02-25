By Lillian Ward-Packard
Lancaster, Pennsylvania is not what you’d expect. A city rich with history, in a county home to America’s oldest Amish settlement, Lancaster has long been thought of as quaint, rustic, and sleepy. But the city’s reputation is changing. From Forbes to the New York Times, Lancaster outsiders are beginning to acknowledge something residents have known for a while: the city is becoming a cultural hotspot, boasting culinary and artistic scenes that could belong to a much more prominent city, propelled forward by ambitious small business owners and community leaders. Among these growing and groundbreaking organizations is Prima Theatre.
From the exterior, the theatre doesn’t look like much. Apart from a few banners advertising shows— Calling All Kates, Motherhood the Musical, Murder Ballad — nothing suggests that the nondescript red-brick building houses anything more than corporate offices. While downtown Lancaster is home to dozens of trendy restaurants, galleries, and shops, Prima is located in the less urban west end of the city. Lying midway between Franklin and Marshall, a small, historic liberal-arts college, and Copper Cup Coffee, a contemporary, fast- paced cafe, the neighborhood is mostly residential, housing just a few businesses here or there. With its neat rows of townhouses and sidewalks scattered with fallen leaves, the area is classic Lancaster: picturesque and quiet.
On show nights, however, Prima becomes impossible to miss. The exterior doors are propped wide- open, and blue pillar lights on either side act as beacons, drawing guests inside. In the lobby, they mill around and greet each other as if at a classy family reunion, while a photographer snaps red-carpet-style pictures against a Prima backdrop. Though the theatre projects a certain level of perpetual cool-kid newness, there’s a deliberateness to every action that makes it clear they aren’t amateurs.
Launched in 2010 by Mitch Nugent and his wife Diana, Prima’s focus from the beginning has been on producing fresh, invigorating theatre, including boutique musicals and theatrical concerts. This often means putting on productions that otherwise wouldn’t make it to Lancaster, or staging familiar productions in a new light. In 2019, Prima’s production of Godspell (the 2012 revival version) featured Tayler Harris as a Black female Jesus— a risky move, or so Nugent was warned over and over again. After all, Lancaster falls in an area sometimes referred to as “Pennsylvania’s Bible Belt”, and it can be hard to gauge what level of progress the region will embrace.
But Lancaster’s residents, Prima’s team has found, aren’t just tolerant of adventurous theatre— they’re eager for it. When asked about the initial reaction to Prima when it began ten years ago, Nugent says “Early on, there was an intrigue for something fresh.” The theatre’s self-described mission is “invigorating lives through fresh theatrical experiences”, and promotional materials frame that freshness as the solution to rote, mundane routines and obligations. According to Nugent, what unites Prima’s core patrons isn’t age, gender, or any other affiliation— it’s the mindset that shared beautiful experiences are what make life interesting. Sure enough, though tickets sold slowly at first, Godspell eventually filled 96% of the available seats.
Then again, maybe this embrace shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the city’s increasing cultural development and diversity. In 2017, BBC News called Lancaster “the refugee capital of America”, reporting that the city on average takes in 20 times more refugees per capita than the rest of the US. Elected in 2017, Lancaster mayor Danene Sorace identifies Lancaster’s diverse, welcoming community as one of the things that makes the city special, saying that Lancaster’s story includes “...the waves of immigrants that are collectively reshaping the city... and how we are elevating those communities in the conversation about the history of the city.” She goes on to add “That’s something that I think is really interesting, exciting, and important, especially as it relates to the arts community.”
Lancaster has also been growing commercially, with its vibrant restaurant scene, unique hotels, and lively downtown drawing more and more tourists every year. Kyle Sollenberger, co-owner of multiple popular Lancaster businesses, including Prince Street Cafe and Passenger Coffee, speaks to this growth, saying “I think that’s been the biggest change in the past two to three years... you’re now seeing more and more jobs being created downtown. When you have people that are walking around, going out to get lunch, staying after for business meetings or just happy hour, gathering after work, it really does change the dynamic.”
Of course, progress always comes at a cost. There’s a push and pull in Lancaster between honoring history and moving forward. For years, the historic downtown has remained devoid of corporate presence. The recent appearance of a brand new Starbucks, not far from several local coffeeshops, has sparked controversy among Lancaster residents. Some fear that as the city grows, loyalty to the small, intimate local businesses that make Lancaster unique will decline. But Sollenberger suggests that Lancaster’s continued development is a net positive for local businesses, saying “There’s growth happening here, it’s an exciting place to be, and for outside businesses to not see that, they’re missing out... it brings more people downtown, and hopefully they eventually explore and visit one of our establishments, so we’re excited about it.”
Like the city, Prima is striving to find the right balance of growing without losing sight of its roots. For the first nine years after its establishment, the organization was nomadic, moving from venue to venue with each new show. In 2019, however, with donations from Lancaster community members and organizations, Prima was able to establish a new, permanent performance space. While this was a significant step forward, they don’t want to take the expansion too far. “The intimate nature is one of the things that attracts people to Prima,” says Megan Witkovsky, Director of Patron Services. “It’s important for us to honor that.”
So far, Prima’s new home seems seems to be striking the right chord. The stage is bare-bones, nothing plush or frilly, and the shows don’t lean on complex set pieces and props. The vibe is off-off-Broadway, the starkness intentional: what happens here is meant to stand for itself, without enhancement. Seating is limited, but shows tend to fill, and energy reverberates through the compact space. Meanwhile, tucked away above the theatre is Prima’s narrow office space, where the theatre’s core team manages ticket sales, reviews audition tapes, prepares for rehearsals, and maintains all the other daily work of keeping a theatre alive. In true Prima fashion, the office opens directly into the light booth for the theatre, so that at any moment during the workday, you can pull back the curtain and look down at the stage.
Though Prima is nearing its 10th Anniversary, their upcoming 2020 season certainly proves they haven’t swayed from their original aim to bring evocative, experiential productions to Lancaster. On the docket for September of 2020 is Murder Ballad, a slick, sensual rock musical. When the lights go down at the 2020 Season Reveal event, which offers an exclusive sneak peek at upcoming productions for Prima supporters, the austere environment is transformed by booming music, tense lighting, and evocative choreography. The show’s clearly not holding back: this is a story about deception, lust, and murder. It would be a bold production choice in many places, including Lancaster, but bold choices are what keep Prima going. “Whether it’s a brand new musical or a twist on a classic, we always want the experience to feel fresh,” says Nugent. “Part of the fun at Prima is the opportunity to embrace the unexpected.”
Lancaster, too, will continue to defy expectations. As Mayor Sorace says, “Lancaster... it’s not just one thing. As an arts destination, as a food destination, as a place to come for microbreweries and distilleries and cultural events-- these things all fit together.” Walking through the city, it’s easy to feel that overlap: a cupcake shop, a cafe serving CBD-infused lattes, an art gallery, a Himalayan restaurant, and a vintage homegoods store all live in the same few blocks. On the sidewalk, kids on skateboards zoom by women in traditional Mennonite clothing, and local college students and longtime residents blend into one crowd. From somewhere nearby, live music echoes. Like the moment the lights go down in the theatre and the space comes alive, the city crackles with energy, ready to dive in to something great.