The Music of Queen & Journey takes to the Prima Theatre stage

Prima Theatre doesn’t often repeat shows. With each production season, the Lancaster-based theater strives to bring the community something they’ve never seen before, whether it’s a brand new production or a fresh spin on a beloved classic. But one show from Prima’s 2021 season is so special, they’ve decided to bring it back again this summer: The Music of Queen+Journey, an electrifying concert experience focused on the music of two beloved, iconic bands. Originally staged outdoors last year, the theatrical concert was Prima’s most highly-attended show ever, and is now back by popular demand— with some exciting additions, including new songs, new costumes, and new performers.

One exciting addition to the cast is Alyssa Wray, the powerhouse singer who was a top 9 finalist on American Idol last year. After playing the narrator in Prima’s recent production Murder Ballad, Alyssa is thrilled to be returning to Prima, and to be experiencing The Music of Queen+Journey for the first time.

“I just fell in love with Prima,” Wray says of her experience performing in Murder Ballad. “I love the people, the community… I love everything about Prima. So when I got the offer to come back for Queen+Journey, I had to take it.”

As she’s been preparing for the show, Wray has gotten to know the familiar music of both Queen and Journey on a deeper, more personal level. “Their music is so universal,” Alyssa says, adding that the songs she’ll be performing are as familiar to her as they are to people her mom’s age or her grandmother’s age, allowing everyone to sing, dance and have a good time together. That universal quality is part of what makes the music perfect for a theater production, Wray says, because “Theater is also so universal. It’s for everyone.” The Music of Queen + Journey is a welcoming show that everyone can enjoy, and for those who have never attended a Prima production before, it’ll be a fantastic introduction to the beautiful style and electric energy every Prima production has.

But these songs aren’t just fun for everyone to dance to. Part of the reason the music of both Queen and Journey has stayed popular is because of the meaningful, moving lyrics. “This music has a message,” says Wray, citing Under Pressure as a song with lyrics she found especially striking. The music is cathartic, explosive, and invigorating— which makes it thrilling for the singers to perform.

Donovan Hoffer, who competed on television’s America’s Got Talent in 2021 and starred in last summer’s production of The Music of Queen + Journey, is excited to be returning to the show this year. “It was so cool,” he says of last year’s production. “I lived my concert dreams.” And, although he loved performing the concert outdoors last year, he’s excited that this production will be staged indoors, in Prima’s theater space at the west end of Lancaster city. “I think we can really deliver a crisp, clean, consistent show indoors,” he adds.

Another advantage of staging the show indoors: the stage design will further the visual spectacle with a runway that allows performers to show off their costumes and get closer to the audience. And the costumes, created by Diana Nugent, are definitely worth seeing up-close.

“Honestly, the costumes themselves could have gotten me to do the show,” says Alyssa Wray, laughing. “Diana has done such a good job. She just went all out… and they are so fierce, very sparkly and glam.” The costumes are inspired in part by Queen’s iconic outfits, and the new production will include some new ones not seen in last year’s performance.

Wray is more than ready to put on one of her glittering costumes, take to the stage, and sing her heart out. “Come see it,” she says, “because it’s going to be great.” For the performers and the audiences alike, The Music of Queen + Journey promises to be an unforgettable performance, and the perfect experience to kick off this summer with joy and energy.

Performances June 17, 18, 23, 24, & 25, 2022. Ticket availability is limited starting at $46, and advance reservations at primatheatre.org are highly recommended. The theatre is handicap accessible. The production is made possible by Prima Partners, including the Gunterberg Charitable Foundation, Faulkner BMW, Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, and Sequinox.