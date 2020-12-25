After months of planning and setting up, the hard work of the Markulik family of Lancaster paid off and they were voted the winners of the Holiday Lights Contest by LancasterOnline readers.
Jessica, Matt and Ethan started the display in March of this year and added special elements to make it bigger and better than past years' displays. A 7-foot snowflake, light arches, and an appearance by someone special are just a few of those things.
The contest brought in 28 entries and more than 600 votes. The displays are able to be found by using the locator map, here.
The family included a food drive this year as a way to help others during the pandemic and is donating all food to the Lancaster Food Hub. They also established a Facebook page for people to be able to see photos and video of their display.
The contest is sponsored by Premier Self Storage at Greenfield, which also awarded the family with a $100 Visa gift card.