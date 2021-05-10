The Joys of Thrift Shopping: Why to Thrift and Tips for finding the Best Deals

I wouldn’t call myself an avid thrift shopper, but I have found my fair share of second-hand treasures. On my latest trip to CommunityAid in Lancaster, I walked out with four crystal flower vases for just two dollars each—I was amazed. I returned home and promptly texted pictures of my unbelievable find to all my friends, making sure to highlight that they were only “$2 EACH!!! What a deal!” The thrill of the hunt is what makes thrifting fun to me, but I also appreciate all the practical advantages of second-hand shopping.
The low prices in stores like CommunityAid save me hundreds of dollars in clothing each year. Plus, shopping second-hand items is one way that I can leave a greener footprint by reusing instead of buying new. According to Emily Gorski, Director of Marketing & Community Impact at CommunityAid, shopping second-hand is a win-win because it benefits the shopper and the environment. “People are looking for ways to lessen their impact on the world. Our store provides an affordable wardrobe solution that’s sustainable and fashionable for men, women, and kids of all ages.”
According to Gorski, this awareness of sustainability has increased the number of donations as well as the number of shoppers. As a result, CommunityAid’s selection of clothing, shoes and housewares are expanding daily. If you’ve never been to CommunityAid before, Gorski encourages you to visit. “I think many people would be surprised by what they will find here,” she says.
Ready to shop? These 5 tips will help you get the most out of your thrift experience:
1. Expand Your Scope
Unlike designer clothing boutiques, thrift shops don’t carry a stock of any one item or brand. Once something is sold, it’s usually gone for good. Plus, you never know what surprises will be in store! You might be in the market for a pair of shoes, but maybe there’s a great designer purse around the corner for only $10. Browsing each section and taking advantage of these opportunities is key.
2. Shop Early
Every thrift shopper is looking for the best bang for his or her buck. If you can beat the rush and get in when the doors open, your chances of getting high-quality items at low prices are much better than if you wait until later in the day.
3. Do Your Homework
When it comes to housewares, knowing which brands are valuable and which ones aren’t will help you separate the best from all the rest. Do research on how to distinguish crystal from glass (if you hold crystal up to a light, you will see a rainbow effect). Look up expensive brands of china and get familiar with their unique stamped logos. Knowing just a few small facts about valuable items will help you quickly move through each aisle.
4. Use Your Imagination
Savvy thrift shoppers are always on the lookout for items that have DIY potential, particularly in the furniture department. With a gallon of paint, new hardware and a little imagination, you can transform an old wooden dresser into a modern accent piece that complements the style of your home.
5. Become a Regular
Finding that designer purse or rare collectible won’t always happen on your first trip. At the CommunityAid’s six stores across Central PA, shelves are restocked daily, which means there’s always something new for shoppers to discover. You can up your chances of finding deals by simply browsing more often and incorporating a visit to CommunityAid into your usual shopping routine.
Now that we’ve shared our tips on how to find the best deals, it’s time to put them to the test! Visit our local CommunityAid store located at 31 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. They’re open for shopping Monday through Saturday, 9:00 am – 9:00 pm. Don’t forget to donate, too! Lancaster’s CommunityAid Donation Center is open Monday through Saturday, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm.