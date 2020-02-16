Approximately 84 million Americans have some form of heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. That’s why people are often willing to travel a significant distance from their homes if it means receiving high-quality heart care for themselves or a loved one.
For Lancaster area residents, travel isn’t necessary. The Heart Group of Lancaster General Health, with convenient locations in Lancaster City, West Hempfield Township, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lebanon, Lititz and Parkesburg, offers nationally recognized care within a three-county radius.
A Dynamic Team
The Heart Group’s highly skilled physicians and nurse practitioners use the latest advanced technologies for diagnosing and treating a wide variety of conditions, including coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation, congestive heart failure, peripheral vascular disease, and valve disorders. Their goal is always to help patients be as healthy and active as possible.
The growing practice offers a wide range of services in their offices, and performs inpatient procedures at Lancaster General Hospital. Physicians work collaboratively with each patient's family physician and other specialists to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated approach to care.
Excellence in Heart Failure Care
Heart failure, also known as congestive heart failure, is a condition affecting nearly 6 million Americans. When a person has heart failure, their heart muscle doesn’t pump enough oxygen and nutrients to meet the body’s needs. This can cause a variety of mild to severe symptoms including congested lungs, fluid retention, fatigue, and rapid or irregular heartbeat.
Heart failure is the leading cause of hospitalization in people ages 65 and older and often causes people to cycle in and out of the hospital frequently.
The Heart Group’s innovative approach to improving care for heart-failure patients has earned Lancaster General Hospital the distinction of achieving the nation’s lowest 30-day heart failure readmission rates over a recent three-year period.
Physicians and nurse practitioners have implemented creative and practical ways to keep heart failure patients from being readmitted to the hospital, including telephone management after discharge, a fully-staffed heart failure clinic, and in-home counseling.
An Innovative Approach to Preventing and Managing Heart Disease
The Heart Group’s Preventive Cardiology and Apheresis Clinic helps people of all ages lower their risk of cardiovascular disease by managing risk factors like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, high blood sugars, obesity and smoking.
For patients with extremely high cholesterol levels who do not respond to, or cannot tolerate, cholesterol-lowering drugs, The Heart Group is one of the few private practices in the nation to offer on-site lipid apheresis—an innovative process that separates plasma from red blood cells to remove LDL, or bad cholesterol.
During treatment, patients are connected to a machine that actually removes the bad cholesterol from their blood. The process is similar to kidney dialysis where blood is “cleaned” and then returned to the body. Offering this service in an office setting provides a comfortable and relaxed alternative to the hospital.
The clinic team also offers unique opportunities for patient education. In addition to meeting with patients one-on-one, clinicians hold group sessions to share tips on diet, exercise, and other lifestyle changes that can help improve heart health. During these shared appointments, patients not only gain helpful information, they also benefit by learning from the questions and comments of others facing similar challenges.
Improving Patients’ Lives through Research and Clinical Trials
Clinicians at The Heart Group have also earned a national reputation for performing research that is helping advance cardiovascular science. Active involvement with clinical trials is giving local patients access to advanced therapies before they are released to the general public.
Teams are involved in dozens of research studies that investigate the safety and effectiveness of various drugs, devices and procedures, all with the end goal of better diagnosing and treating heart disease and preventing heart attack and stroke.
More information on The Heart Group cardiologists and services is available at LGHealth.org/HeartGroup.