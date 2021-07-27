The Four Biggest Blind Spots in Sales

Greg Orth’s Sandler Training

When thinking of a salesperson, it’s easy to conjure up a negative experience where a product or service that we didn’t want or need was pushed upon us. But what if I said selling is a noble profession? It’s no secret that certain behaviors have painted a poor image of what salespeople do, but in most cases, those in sales don’t even realize they’re doing it. In Sandler Training, we call these behaviors “blind spots.” Let’s discuss four speciﬁc blind spots that can signiﬁcantly impact the perception and performance of many sales professionals.

Blind Spot #1: Lack of Focus

Too often, those in sales are focused on the wrong thing: THE NUMBER. While it’s imperative to have a number or a goal (which is usually established for us) to give us direction, our focus should be on the behaviors necessary to hit that goal. Unfortunately, when we emphasize the number, we say and do things that we shouldn’t. This often comes across as us looking too desperate and focusing on what we need versus what the customer needs.

Ask yourself: Am I focused on the speciﬁc and measurable behaviors and activities that, when done consistently, will help me achieve my number? Or am I desperately chasing a number?

Blind Spot #2: Talking Too Much

We all naturally feel a need to show our intelligence and expertise regarding our product or service when speaking to our customer/prospect. Unfortunately, this again has us focusing on our needs and not the customers. The true value of a sales professional is not in how much information you give to someone, but in how much information you gather. So stop giving away all your information (free consulting) and start listening and understanding their needs.

Ask yourself: Am I focused on asking my customers questions and listening to understand their true needs? Or am I constantly talking and giving away information?

Blind Spot #3: Not Having Control

One of the most frustrating things in sales is when we are constantly ‘chasing’ our buyers

and hoping and wondering when they will respond to us. The main reason this happens is that we have given up control and put them in charge. Therefore, we must understand our value and what we bring to the table and control our selling eﬀorts.