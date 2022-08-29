The End of an Era: Szilagyi Law LLC Bids Adieu to Retiring Attorney Alan Goldberg

Dear Alan,

We want to congratulate and thank you for your years of service to our legal community. For four decades, you’ve provided outstanding representation to thousands of people charged with crimes throughout Pennsylvania.

Fueled by cigarettes, coffee, and a desire to do right by your clients and family, you went from hustling solo to building a name for yourself at various firms. Long before I joined Goldberg & Beyer, your reputation preceded you. While growing up in Lancaster, whenever someone I knew had gotten into trouble, the common response was, “Call Goldberg.” To this day, I’m still unsure if some of your clients even know your first name.

You were a smooth operator. Cool as a cucumber. You made friends with the people you appeared before, worked with, and even those you worked against. There was always an ease about you, even if the work behind the scenes was often far from easy.

I remember asking you how you worked at such a frenetic pace for so many years and you told me, “Do the work and the rest will fall into place.” Well, I’m doing the work and things are falling into place but this place (the firm and the Lancaster County legal community) won’t be the same without you.

When the decision was made to disband Goldberg & Beyer, you entrusted Karen and I with the task of carrying the torch you’ve kept lit since 1982. We hope to uphold your standards of hard work and attention to detail; making our former boss proud only helps fuel the motivation to do so.

Now comes the time for you to apply the same focus to having fun, relaxing, traveling and spending the time with your family that you always applied to your work.

To a mentor, a former boss, an amazing lawyer and a genuinely good guy, we wish you nothing but the best in your future non-law related endeavors.

On behalf of your clients, friends, colleagues and family: Thanks for everything, Alan.

Sincerely,

Adam and Karen

Szilagyi Law LLC

8 North Queen Street, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17603

www.SzilagyiLawLLC.com