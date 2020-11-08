The Best of Both Worlds

Introducing the West Lawn Apartment Homes
In 2016, Pleasant View Communities saw the growing demand for premium apartment-style living in a country setting as a new opportunity for growth.
Their answer to that demand is West Lawn Hybrid Apartment Homes, a new style of senior living on Pleasant View’s scenic Manheim campus that will blend a traditional apartment with the feel of a cottage home.
In partnership with RLPS Architects and Warfel Construction, Pleasant View designed two identical apartment buildings, each with 18 “hybrid” apartments that will offer spacious living options, modern stylings and finishes, and a more home-like feel thanks in part to the absence of large corridors.
West Lawn will sit on Pleasant View’s 52 acres of rolling farmland, part of a century-old family farm offering breathtaking views of both the countryside and wooded landscape. Yet its location directly across the street from Pleasant View’s Town Square North will give residents convenient access to the state of the art PVFiT fitness center, the Hearth and Harrow restaurant and café, and other amenities.
Spacious by Design
Buyers 60 and over can choose their West Lawn Apartment Home from one of four gorgeous, sophisticated designs, all with spectacular views. The luxurious one- and two-bedroom residences feature 9-foot ceilings, customized quality finishes, spacious closets with lighting, an open floor plan with expansive great room, a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, laundry and ample storage.
Standard features include quality hardwood cabinetry with soft-close drawers, granite countertops with select backsplash and trim options, and custom hardwood floors, porcelain tile flooring and sophisticated carpet selections for living areas. Three standard and three designer-finish packages, along with multiple custom options, allow buyers to design the home of their dreams.
Pleasant View’s virtual design center makes designing a home even easier by allowing residents to see different color combinations of flooring, cabinetry, ceilings, walls and countertops from the comfort of their home.
With sizes ranging from 1,275 to 1,700 square feet, and only six residences per floor, these intimate West Lawn buildings offer the privacy of only one shared wall in each unit. Each apartment also includes a private balcony with beautiful views.
For an even better view of northern Lancaster County’s beautiful countryside, residents can head to the rooftop deck, where gas fire pits, an outdoor kitchen and plenty of seating provide the perfect spot to entertain friends or enjoy a quiet moment watching the sunset.
Other amenities include 24/7 emergency maintenance/security; individually controlled heating and cooling; water, sewer and electricity; maintenance-free living and convenient underground parking. Pets are welcome, too.
More Than a Beautiful Home
Like all of Pleasant View’s residential accommodations, West Lawn offers flexible financing options, including three traditional entrance fee plans. Monthly fees include most utilities, interior and exterior maintenance, housekeeping of common areas, grounds care, trash and snow removal, recreational programming, scheduled transportation, building insurance and use of common areas.
Living at West Lawn also includes membership in Pleasant View’s fitness center, PVFiT, which offers many options for working out independently or with a personal trainer. The saltwater pool is a great place to exercise or rehab from an injury, and the Full Swing™ Golf Simulator lets golfers hit on the driving range or play a round on some of the famous courses across the country. PVFiT is also open to residents of the public age 40 and over.
The Hearth and Harrow features a restaurant, bistro, coffee bar and outdoor patio where friends can relax and families can gather. Reflecting Pleasant View’s farming heritage, the restaurant partners with local food vendors to bring the farm-to-table movement to the Pleasant View community. The bistro offers fast, casual options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including burgers, deli sandwiches, cheesesteaks, soups, salads and daily specials. The café serves Lancaster’s own Passenger Coffee as well as teas, nitro drafts and house-made baked goods. Hearth and Harrow is open to the public. Check online for hours.
A Plan for the Future
Lancaster County consistently ranks as one of the top places to retire in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report, and millions will retire in the next decade as 10,000 baby boomers reach retirement age each day.
With life’s uncertainties and a growing number of retirees, planning for retirement is important, now more than ever. Senior living communities are ready to assist residents when the unexpected happens with safety protocols, meal delivery, supplies and dedicated staff available to provide support in every way.
Choosing a Life Plan Community such as Pleasant View by becoming a resident of West Lawn Apartments is an investment in your future. Residents can live independently and worry-free, with the peace of mind of knowing that if they ever need a higher level of care they will have it. Pleasant View’s continuum of care includes skilled nursing care backed by a 65-year reputation of excellence and true mission of service. As part of Pleasant View’s not-for-profit promise, they will continue to provide residents with the care they need, even if they deplete their funds.
However, Pleasant View believes in living life not only with a sense of caution, but with the understanding that it is your life to live, exactly the way you want it. Pleasant View Communities is committed to helping residents live the life they love, no matter what comes their way.
Residences are going fast. Call today to reserve your apartment.
Pre-sales for West Lawn Apartments are happening now. Construction will begin once pre-sale requirements are met and should take about 18 months to complete. For more information on West Lawn Apartments, or to speak with some residents about life at Pleasant View, please call us at 717-664-6644. For floor plans and video walk-throughs, visit our website at pvliving.org.