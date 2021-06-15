The 5th Lancaster Water Week Celebrates Partners Working for Clean Water!

Water Week was founded five years ago by a small group of partners that sought to elevate and celebrate the stories of Lancaster’s streams and rivers. This weeklong festival, led by the Lancaster Conservancy, hopes to bring attention to the County’s water resources in a way that would encourage investment, exploration, and pride. The partners that signed on to offer financial support, organize events, and create content for education have been a crucial part of its success.

The week-long celebration of the community’s waterways has made great strides over the last five years, and now, with the efforts of many partners, hosts over 25 individual events, ranging from clean-ups and creek stomps to self-guided adventures and online webinars. The Water Week message is centered around three simple steps that each person can take to help clean up streams and rivers. 1) Create Habitat – reduce the size of a grass lawn by planting native trees and shrubs or building a rain garden to capture stormwater. Hundreds of free native trees were handed out to the community during Water Week in partnership with the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership. 2) Protect Water – clean up trash to keep it from entering waterways or get involved in local watershed organizations. Several Water Week events provided the opportunity to learn from and volunteer with some of the many groups restoring some of Lancaster’s unhealthier waterways. 3) Explore Outdoors – whether it’s a bike ride along the river, a hike by a stream, or a paddle on a favorite stretch of the Conestoga, Lancaster Water Week’s organizers believe it is important to get outdoors and experience these incredible natural resources firsthand.

The challenge Lancaster County faces to clean up 1,400 miles of streams is complex and will not be easy. The partnerships formed during Water Week extend beyond the week itself, and work is being done every day to rise to meet this challenge. Municipalities, like the City of Lancaster, are working hard to identify large scale stormwater projects; farmers are completing conservation plans and working with organizations like the Lancaster County Conservation District, Lancaster Farmland Trust, Stroud Water Research Center, Donegal Trout Unlimited, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to acquire funding and make necessary farm improvements; and forested lands are being identified and protected along valuable water resources by the likes of the Lancaster Conservancy.

The presenting sponsor of Water Week since its inception five years ago, Turkey Hill Diary exemplifies the efforts needed to continue to meet this challenge. Soon after the first Water Week, they took their commitment further by joining forces with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association to form the Turkey Hill Clean Water Partnership. This effort supports dairy producers in making positive changes for clean water. In addition, Turkey Hill gets part of their energy supply from renewable sources from the LCSWMA owned Fry Land Fill. Turkey Hill also supported the development of and continues to support the stewardship of the popular Turkey Hill Nature Preserve and Trail managed by the Lancaster Conservancy. They are a business partner with a community mindset that helped define the Water Week path and whose commitment extends beyond to additional, broader issues.

As year number five of Lancaster Water Week comes to a close, Fritz Schroeder, Senior VP of Community Impact for the Lancaster Conservancy, finds himself reflecting on how the landscape around the clean water movement has shifted. “Key allies like the Lancaster Clean Water Partners are working to align goals and funding, like the Clean Water Fund at the Lancaster County Community Foundation, to achieve clean and clear local waterways by 2040. This is an incredible and necessary undertaking for a community such as Lancaster County to identify the challenge, recognize the need, and move in a focused path toward that goal.”

Schroeder reflects that while Water Week celebrates Lancaster’s water resources just one week every year, it is important to remember the partners that are committed to working on these issues every single day. “Focused and measurable improvements are happening, and all of our contributions are necessary if we are going to meet the goal of clean and clear local waterways by 2040. To succeed, collaboration will need to happen at every level from elected officials to neighborhood groups. Our community will need to collectively say that these 1,400 miles of streams and rivers that supported generations of economic growth, that helped irrigate the finest agricultural lands in North America, and that supply our drinking water, are important enough to save so that our children and grandchildren can safely fish and swim in these streams and rivers.”

For more information, visit Lancaster Conservancy at lancasterconservancy.org/water-week/