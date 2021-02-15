Telemedicine offers convenience for patients, and it's not just for during a pandemic

Many UPMC primary care providers and specialists offer optional video visits for patients who want to access health care from the safety and comfort of their homes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now patients who prefer the convenience of telehealth can make it their permanent choice for primary care.
A new practice, Virtual Primary Care–UPMC, offers all the benefits of a regular primary care practice online. The practice will include the following virtual care providers: Dr. Heather Morphy, Dr. Angelique McKinney, Dr. Kimberly Lumsden, Alison Gillmen, PA-C, Christine Hudgins, CRNP, Stacey Gibson PA-C, Jennifer Marks, CRNP, and Kathy Daisy, CRNP.
They can treat patients via telehealth for most regular primary care needs, from chronic medical conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, high cholesterol and mental health concerns to acute issues such as sore throat, fever, sinus infection, bladder infection and rash. All you need is a smartphone or device, a MyPinnacleHealth patient portal account and an internet connection.
In cases where a virtual visit is not sufficient, patients can schedule an in-person visit with a primary care provider at a satellite location. The staff can also schedule lab tests, imaging studies, procedures, and referrals with specialists.
Virtual Primary Care–UPMC is perfect for college students, people with busy schedules, frequent travelers, those with transportation challenges, or anyone who prefers the convenience of telehealth. You might even be able to keep your Virtual Primary Care–UPMC provider if you move out of state.
Even those with more severe medical conditions can benefit from remote monitoring devices that allow their Virtual Primary Care–UPMC provider to monitor their condition and vital signs more closely.
If you need a lab test, imaging study, referral for a procedure, or a consultation with a specialist, your primary care provider will order the test for you. Our staff will help you with scheduling the test or procedure, and you would go to the site where the tests are normally performed. Your provider will receive the results and they will be communicated to you, with any needed follow-up plans, in a timely fashion. Test results will also be available in our patient portal.
Normal practice hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The UPMC Pinnacle nurse advice call line is available 24/7, and provider on-call services are available evenings, overnight and weekends. On-demand video visits are also available without an appointment from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Virtual Primary Care–UPMC is open to all patients 18 and over. Regular insurance co-pays and deductibles apply. The practice cannot care for children under 18 due to their significant in-person health care needs and vaccination schedules.
New patients can sign up for a UPMC Pinnacle patient portal at mypinnaclehealth.org and schedule a new patient visit by calling 717-207-4800. Patients who already have a UPMC Pinnacle primary care provider can transfer to Virtual Primary Care–UPMC with no interruption in care.
For more information, please visit UPMC.com/VirtualPCPcentralPA.