Team up with Schreiber during the Extra Give

Brooks Waller was diagnosed with neonatal cerebral leukomalacia, a kind of brain injury that can happen with premature babies and which causes developmental delays. He attended Schreiber’s S.T.A.R.S. Preschool and receives occupational and physical therapy. When he came to Schreiber, there was talk about possibly setting him up with a language device to help him communicate. Since then, after a lot of work with his Schreiber therapist, he has graduated from Speech-Language Pathology. As one of his other therapists noted, “He talks all the time now.”

"I think it was because of his therapists and Schreiber that it always just felt like he could accomplish anything," said his mom Kelcy Waller.

Your contributions during the Extraordinary Give make it possible for us to provide these life-changing services for Brooks and thousands more children each year. We can't offer these services without your help. The payments we receive from insurance companies or Medicaid don’t come close to covering our costs. If it weren’t for charitable giving from the community, Schreiber would not be able to remain open.

The Extra Give has become a critical part of the fundraising we do each year. In the early years of the Give, we raised an average of about $25,000. Last year we surpassed $100,000 for the first time. That’s $100,000 that directly benefits the children who come to Schreiber for speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy or behavioral health therapy.

Thanks to you, we are able to help these kids say their first words or take their first steps; to write their name or read a book; or even play on a playground or ride a bike.

Thanks to you, Brooks and his family believe he will be able to accomplish anything.

On Nov. 19, you will have another chance to be our partners in this amazing work.

Please give as generously as possible. Let’s be extraordinary together.

https://www.schreiberpediatric.org/events/extraordinary-give/