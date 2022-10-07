Taste! is Back!

COVID-19 forced the annual Taste! Lancaster Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits into an unexpected two-year hiatus, but organizer Chris Myers has one message for fans of gourmet show: “We’re back.”

Taste! Lancaster returns to Freedom Hall of the Lancaster County Convention Center on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12. Tickets are on sale now.

“You can watch shows on the Food Network that show food demonstrations and (you can) visit wineries but isn’t it better to experience it face to face?” says Myers, a Manheim Township High School grad and president of Ocean City, New Jersey-based One Step Events. “When I watch a food show, and I see Rachel Ray cooking something awesome, that’s great. But I can’t eat it.”

You can eat and drink to your heart’s content at Taste! Lancaster. You can also stock up your kitchen and liquor cabinet since anything you try is also available to buy.

The event will host over 120 exhibits, featuring food and alcohol samplings and culinary-related vendors from a wide variety of local and regional restaurants, food businesses, breweries, wineries and distilleries.

There will also be 20 live cooking demonstrations on two stages, including event headliner Ben Robinson, executive chef on the Bravo TV series “Below Deck,” which follows the lives of crew members who work and live aboard luxury yachts. Robinson will prepare Red Snapper Ceviche on the Bobby Rahal center stage and sign his signature bandanas.

Also on the menu will be samplings from over 20 personal/catering chefs, including master chef Bernard Talley, president of the National Black Chef’s Association.

Myers says he launched Taste! Lancaster in 2014 because the city lacked a serious food and wine festival. “The show has grown immensely to where it is today,” he says.

That’s largely due to outlets like the Food Network and the explosion of food, wine and spirit offerings both locally and nationally. Myers recalls that “spirits” in his youth typically meant the basics, like vodka and gin. This year, visitors to Taste! Lancaster can sample Angry Giraffe Caramel Vodka, Dirty Devil Vodka, Effen Cosmopolitan and Knob Creek Old Fashioned, just to name a few.

Local vendors will include everything from Thorn Hill and Moon Dancer wineries and Lancaster Brewing Co. to Hempzels Pretzels and Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom. You’ll also find gourmet popcorn and soups, bloody mary mixes and kitchen items like serving plates and cutting boards.

“Everything here you can sample and buy,” Myers says

Tickets are available for one of three tasting sessions: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Cost is $95 per person.

Visitors can sample as much food and drink as they’d like with the all-inclusive ticket. And selecting a specific tasting session means you won’t have to fight large crowds.

“I don’t know where you can get so much food and alcohol and fun and meet celebrities for that price,” Myers says. “Most of the shows like ours are three times the price. The producers of the event have found a way to make it affordable for everyone. That’s something that’s near and dear to my heart.”

Tickets to Taste! Lancaster Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits are available at lanc.news/LancasterTasteTix22.

One Step Events is also hosting Philadelpha Taste! on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at Valley Forge Casino & Resort in King of Prussia, where actor Kurt Russell is scheduled to sign bottles of his GoGi Wines.

For more information on both festivals, visit phillytastefest.com.