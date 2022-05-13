Taking veterinary care to the next level: Furdunkin expands its emergency care options

Cali was unresponsive and barely clinging to life when she arrived at the Furdunkin Urgent Care & Surgical Center last November. Dr. Ashley Ramsey diagnosed the 8-year-old Siberian husky with pyometra, a life-threatening infection of the uterus, and rushed her into surgery, where she discovered that Cali’s uterus had ruptured, spilling the infection into her abdominal cavity.

Cali went into cardiac arrest. The critical care team administered life-saving drugs while the nurse team performed CPR. Within two minutes, Cali’s heart was beating again, allowing Dr. Ramsey to complete the surgery. But the journey ahead was long.

Unable to eat or walk on her own, Cali received round-the-clock care, including a feeding tube, an IV drip and daily rehabilitative sessions to restore her strength. Cali’s family visited daily and celebrated with the care team as she reached each milestone in her recovery.

Two weeks after she arrived at Furdunkin, Cali walked out on her own, fully recovered.

"It really does take a village in these critical cases,” says Jennifer Hufnagle, founder and COO of Furdunkin, which opened its urgent care center in Lancaster a year ago. “When you have a committed family, an experienced doctor team, and a dedicated support team that is fighting for the survival of a pet, you can accomplish the most amazing things.

"As Cali walked out the door and hopped into the back of her family's car, we realized just how far we had come in a year,” Hufnagle says. “We have evolved from the days of treating ear infections and cuts to operating a full-fledged emergency and advanced care surgical center."

In the last year, Furdunkin has expanded to include an elite team of specialists offering advanced orthopedic surgery, complex soft tissue surgeries and ultrasonography. They routinely perform surgeries to repair torn ligaments, complex fractures, intestinal issues, obstructive airways, perineal hernias and more. While many specialty hospitals are booking surgeries one to three months in advance, Furdunkin has worked to ensure patients receive immediate relief by scheduling most surgeries within 48 hours of diagnosis.

"Our specialist team really is the best of the best,” Hufnagle says. “Our surgeons are board-certified and spent the majority of their careers fine-tuning their craft at some of the most respected emergency and specialty centers in the country.”

Under the leadership of Dr. Ramsey, the emergency medical director, Furdunkin has hired five new emergency doctors who will join the team this summer and ramped up its investment in technology to handle even the most critical emergency situations.

"As the complexity of cases walking through the door has increased, Furdunkin met the demand by providing the equipment and resources required to treat any situation,” Dr. Ramsey says. “Having the ability to perform blood or plasma transfusions or treat critical patients in our oxygenated critical care units has been a game-changer. There is very little we can't handle at this point."

Meet the current medical team:

Dr. Melissa Hobday, VMD, DACVS

Surgical Specialist – Soft Tissue/Orthopedics

When Dr. Hobday completed her bachelor's degree in fine arts and sculpting, she had a choice: pursue a path in human medicine or dedicate her life to saving animals. Fortunately, she chose the latter. In her words: "Surgery is merely an extension of art." Dr. Hobday completed her degree in veterinary medicine from the University of Pennsylvania and is a board-certified veterinary surgeon. Prior to working with Furdunkin, she spent the last 23 years fine-tuning her craft across several specialty and advanced referral hospitals in the Philadelphia area.

Dr. Albert Lynch, B.V.M.&S., DACVS-SA

Surgical Specialist - Orthopedics

Dr. Lynch was born into a family of veterinarians and equestrians. After attending the Royal School of Veterinary Studies in Edinburgh, Scotland, he completed his rotating and surgical internships in Santa Cruz, California, and his surgical residency in Philadelphia. For his work in fracture fixation and 3D printing, Dr. Lynch has been a speaker at the annual American College of Veterinary Surgeons surgery summit. He has used computer modeling with 3D printing to correct complex fractures and limb deformities and holds numerous patents for orthopedic devices.

Dr. Ashley Ramsey, B.V.M.&S.

Emergency Medical Director

As a child, Dr. Ramsey spent many a summer afternoon nursing abandoned wildlife back to health. She’s come a long way from preparing tiny wooden splints for injured baby bunnies. With a decade of veterinary experience under her belt, Dr. Ramsey tackles some of the most demanding emergency surgeries with ease. From splenectomy to gastrotomy, Dr. Ramsey has been the lead emergency doctor at Furdunkin’s Urgent Care facility since launch. Her impressive surgical acumen and expertise in critical care has led to thousands of positive outcomes for her patients in need. Her current areas of expertise include internal medicine, soft tissue surgery and anesthesia.

Furdunkin is conveniently located by the Franklin & Marshall Practice fields just behind College Square.

