Suspect sought for vehicle break-ins; up to $1,000 reward

Lancaster City Bureau of Police veteran Detective Toby Hickey is seeking Community assistance with locating Mr. Hector Rivera-Silva, resident of the City of Lancaster. Mr. Rivera-Silva is wanted on charges of, Theft From Motor Vehicle as well as violations of Probation and Parole. Any persons with knowledge of Mr. Rivera-Silva's whereabouts are urged to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717 735-3301 to provide this helpful information. Doing so may prevent additional thefts from motor vehicles.

Persons with information can also call Lancaster City/County CrimeStoppers at (800) 322-1913. Callers/tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

All persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent.

$1,000 reward provided by Lancaster County CrimeStoppers

