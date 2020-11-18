Support Schreiber Pediatric and help Cooper during the Extra Give

The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development sees about 4,000 kids a year. One of them is Cooper Brubaker.
Cooper has a rare form of dwarfism called Saul-Wilson syndrome. The condition is caused by a genetic mutation, and it means Cooper has some significant physical challenges, including being smaller than kids his age who are developing typically.
Right now, he's trying to get stronger and build his confidence so he can play easily among his peers. He works hard in occupational therapy to strengthen his arms, his legs and his core so he can do the activities that his friends do.
He will have other challenges as he grows older, so his family will continue to rely on Schreiber for years to come.
As they rely on us, we rely on you, our generous supporters from the community. Together we help Cooper and the thousands of other kids who come to us for services. You are our partners in that work. We can't do it without you.
A gift to Schreiber means another child will have a chance to take their first step, say their first words or hold their parent's hand for the first time. It means somebody like Cooper will have a chance to become their best self.
Let's be extraordinary together.
https://www.schreiberpediatric.org/events/extraordinary-give/