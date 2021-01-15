Support Local Business—Buy an Ad, Give an Ad

LNP Media Group is encouraging local advertisers to join with us in supporting local businesses who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For every ad purchased by a participating business (at a highly discounted rate), we will match your purchase with a free ad “gifted’ to a business/organization of your choice.
If a participating advertiser does not wish to run their own ad, but would still like to purchase an ad on behalf of a business that has been negatively impacted by the pandemic, we will match their donation in advertising dollars, thereby doubling the size of the gifted ad or running the gifted ad twice.
Interested in joining us in supporting local businesses in need? No amount is too small! Contact us today.
Advertiser requirements: must not be in bad debt status with LNP Media Group and must not use "buy an ad give an ad" program in association with already scheduled spending with LNP Media Group through the end of 2021.
"Buy an ad give an ad" also cannot be used in association with: legal ads, video, social media, digital marketing services (SEO, PPC, eblasts, etc.), Monster job postings/products, print and deliver, ad notes, preprints or previously scheduled advertising.
Cannot be added to grant contracts.