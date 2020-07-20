Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

Sponsored Content

Summer shopping: Check out these great finds from Lancaster's indie retailers

Presented by Lancaster City Alliance

  • 1 min to read
Web

Lancaster City Indie Retail Week July 17 – 24

The City of Lancaster is home to a wealth of merchants and retailers, carrying quality goods from cooking spices and oils, to tailored clothing and antiques, to crafted goods and fine art. Lancaster City Indie Retail Week celebrates the vibrant independent retail community within the City of Lancaster and encourages residents and visitors to support local merchants.

Visit lancindieretail.com for details!

RGB_061720 JA Sharp 08-min.jpg

 Sterling, ruby and moss aquamarine mandala pendant

JA Sharp | $248

Link

RGB_061720 Farbo & Co 01-min.jpg

Succulent Board Game

FARBO | $45

Link

rgb_061720 Farbo & Co 04-min.jpg

Hand-knit Goblincrow Dice Pouch

FARBO | $12

Link

RGB_061720 Farbo & Co 03-min.jpg

Hand Made Dice Earrings by Pegasus Books

FARBO | $14.99

Link

RGB_061820 Twicw Found 02-min.jpg

Kate Spade Wristlets  

Twice Found | $29 MSRP $88

Link

RGB_061720 Mad Cap 03-min.jpg

All Over Body Wash - MadCap & CO| $21

Men’sToiletry Bag - MadCap & Co | $35

Campfire Soap - MadCap & CO | $9

Link

RGB_061720 Building Character 01-min.jpg

Puzzle

Building Character | $12.95

Link

RGB_061720 Building Character 04-min.jpg

Pennant

Building Character | $14

Link 

RGB_061720 Building Character 02-min.jpg

TILES

Building Character | $8/EACH

Link

Presented by Lancaster City Alliance

Sponsored Content Guidelines

Get more information about the types of sponsored content LNP produces and the guidelines LNP follows for custom content in order to ensure disclosure and transparency.