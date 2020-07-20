Summer shopping: Check out these great finds from Lancaster's indie retailers

Lancaster City Indie Retail Week July 17 – 24
The City of Lancaster is home to a wealth of merchants and retailers, carrying quality goods from cooking spices and oils, to tailored clothing and antiques, to crafted goods and fine art. Lancaster City Indie Retail Week celebrates the vibrant independent retail community within the City of Lancaster and encourages residents and visitors to support local merchants.
Visit lancindieretail.com for details!
Sterling, ruby and moss aquamarine mandala pendant
JA Sharp | $248
Succulent Board Game
FARBO | $45
Hand-knit Goblincrow Dice Pouch
FARBO | $12
Hand Made Dice Earrings by Pegasus Books
FARBO | $14.99
Kate Spade Wristlets
Twice Found | $29 MSRP $88
All Over Body Wash - MadCap & CO| $21
Men’sToiletry Bag - MadCap & Co | $35
Campfire Soap - MadCap & CO | $9
Puzzle
Building Character | $12.95
Pennant
Building Character | $14
TILES
Building Character | $8/EACH