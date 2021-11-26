Note: Above is the video of the 2020 winner of the Holiday Lights Contest.

It's time to deck the halls, and the outside. LancasterOnline and Premier Self Storage want to see your holiday displays this year for the 2021 Holiday Lights Contest.

The contest, sponsored by Premier Self Storage and Executive Offices At Greenfield, will accept nominations through Dec. 10.

Nominations will then be offered for public voting from Dec. 11 through Dec. 17. The winner will receive a visit from the LNP + LancasterOnline video crew and tell their story about the making of their holiday display.

The winner must be available between Dec. 18 and 21 for the video filming.

The winner will also receive a gift basket filled with goodies from the contest sponsor Premier Self Storage.

All entries will be added to our annual holiday lights map.

Submit your light display below: