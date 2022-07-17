Submit a photo of your mutt
In honor of National Mutt Day, we are hosting a photo contest of our readers' favorite mutts. Upload a photo of your mutt below. Photos can be uploaded through Friday, July 22nd.
Then, come back to this page on July 23-27 to vote for your favorite mutts!
The mutt with the most votes will win a $50 gift card to Woof 'n Tails holistic pet store. The winner, plus the top 5 vote-getting mutts, will be featured on this page on July 28th, and will also be published in LNP on July 31st.
Sponsored by Student Transportation of America.
