Submit a Photo of Your Mutt

In honor of National Mutt Day, we are hosting a photo contest of our readers' favorite mutts. Upload a photo of your mutt below. Photos can be uploaded through Friday, July 21.

Then, come back to this page on July 22-26 to vote for your favorite mutts!

Two lucky entrants will receive a $25 gift card to Woof 'n Tails pet store. The winner, plus the top 5 vote-getting mutts, will be featured on this page on July 27, and will also be published in LNP on Monday, July 31.

